Excited Anushka Sharma holds IPL trophy with Virat Kohli, fans gush ‘this belongs to her too’

Actor Anushka Sharma radiated pride and joy as Virat Kohli's dream of lifting the trophy finally came true after 18 years. She couldn't resist joining the festivities on the field, where she was seen celebrating with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team and proudly posing with the trophy. Also read: Anushka Sharma hugs a crying Virat Kohli, jumps with joy as RCB win first IPL title in 18 years. See pics Anushka Sharma became emotional after Virat Kohli's team, RCB, won the IPL 2025.

Anushka poses with IPL trophy

On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 trophy, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in Ahmedabad. Anushka and Virat stole the show with romantic moments, exchanging hugs and kisses on the field as they celebrated RCB's victory.

After RCB's maiden victory in IPL, an emotional Virat was seen hugging Anushka on the field. Later, he was seen running towards his wife, Anushka, to celebrate the win with a hug. Anushka was also seen getting emotional as she gave him a peck on his cheek. Virat also planted a kiss on Anushka's forehead.

Anushka was later spotted celebrating with the RCB team on the field, and photos of their jubilant moments are catching attention on social media. One picture features Anushka happily holding the trophy with Virat by her side, both radiating joy and triumph.

And fans are going wild over Anushka's trophy-holding photo with Virat, which is turning out to be a social media favourite. One wrote, “Finally a picture of Virat and Anushka with IPL trophy”, with another writing, “Best pic on the internet today. People called her 'panauti', but #AnushkaSharma stood by Virat for 11 years. This trophy belongs to her, too. Today, #ViratKohli has truly won it all on the field and in life”.

“I'm happy for Anushka Sharma. She used to receive flak for absolutely no reason whenever India or RCB lost. She deserves this moment of joy,” read one comment, with one fan gushing, “Men with two trophies."

Virat dedicates win to Anushka

After winning the match, Virat thanked his wife Anushka Sharma for playing a crucial role in his life. Speaking to broadcasters Star Sports, Virat said that Anushka, who was raised in Bengaluru, has been ‘supporting RCB since 2014’.

Virat said, “It’s been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, and the sacrifices, and the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin, is something you can’t explain in words. Only when you play professionally, you understand the amount of things that go on behind the scenes, and what they go through as well."

“What Anushka has gone through emotionally, watching me, being down and out, her coming to games, being so connected with Bangalore, she’s a Bangalore girl as well, and being connected to RCB, this is very, very special for her as well, and she’s going to be so, so proud,” added Virat.