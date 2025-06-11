Exclusive: Raj Kundra reveals truth behind viral video claiming Shilpa Shetty screamed at tourist in Croatia

A video capturing a heated confrontation between Shilpa Shetty and her family at a restaurant in Croatia has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread attention. Amidst the buzz, businessman and Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra has stepped forward to address the controversy, setting the record straight. Also read: Is that Shilpa Shetty screaming at a tourist in Croatia? Video infuriates internet: ‘Maintain some decorum’ Raj Kundra went to Croatia with Shilpa Shetty to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Raj Kundra breaks silence

Raj opened up to Hindustan Times about the incident, revealing that the situation escalated when he discovered that their table had been double-booked and given away to another group, sparking a heated argument.

“I’d like to clarify the situation regarding the video circulating online. I had booked this particular restaurant a year in advance to celebrate my wife’s birthday. Unfortunately, upon arrival, we were informed that our table had been given away to another group due to what they claimed was a “double booking” error from the same agent,” he wrote in a text message to us.

Calling the incident “deeply frustrating”, Raj shared that they were asked to be quiet when he, along with his family, raised concerns about the error.

Raj added, “As someone who has also run restaurants, I found the handling of the situation deeply frustrating especially with my elderly parents, mother-in-law and 20 guests left waiting. What was meant to be a special evening turned unnecessarily stressful, and when we raised our concerns, we were abruptly told to stay quiet, which only added to our disappointment”.

Raj expressed his frustration, stating that he had been meticulously planning the family holiday for over a year, and it was disheartening to see it ruined due to the restaurant's mismanagement.

“After a year of planning, the lack of accountability or even basic courtesy from the restaurant management was extremely disheartening. I hope this puts the situation into perspective,” he added.

More about the incident

Raj along with Shilpa is in Croatia's Hvar Islands. He went there to celebrate his wife Shilpa’s 50th birthday. On Wednesday, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing an altercation between her family and a foreigner at a restaurant.

It is believed that the incident occurred on June 9, with many claiming that the argument started when a foreigner, who was eating her food, asked Shilpa and her family not to speak so loudly. One post claimed that Shilpa’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was offended by the request and responded, “You don’t know who we are”.

The video captures the commotion outside the restaurant, with voices audible and people gathering, hinting at a heated exchange. In the video, it seems Shilpa is saying. “Don’t talk to us, we don’t want to hear you”. However, it is not clear if it was Shilpa or her sister Shamita.