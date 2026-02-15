Exclusive | Rohit Saraf not locked for Heer Ranjha, casting still in progress

On Valentine’s Day, an announcement thrilled the lovers of romantic films in India. Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali were returning with another love saga - an adaptation of the epic folk romance, Heer Ranjha. On Sunday, a report claimed that Rohit Safar had been cast as Ranjha in the film. However, even as fans rejoice, HT has learnt exclusively that Rohit is not part of the film, and the casting is still not locked. Rohit Saraf was said to be cast in Heer Ranjha.

Rohit Saraf not a part of Heer Ranjha On Saturday, Variety India reported that Rohit Saraf would be the male lead in Sajid Ali’s Heer Ranjha. “While the cast has not been officially announced, Variety India has exclusively learned that Rohit Saraf is locked to play Ranjha,” the report stated.

However, HT spoke with sources close to the film's development, who denied the report. Our source confirms that the claim is untrue, and casting is still in progress. The source adds that an official announcement on the casting will follow soon.

Rohit Saraf, best known for Netflix's romantic drama, Mismatched, has carved a niche for himself with romantic films and shows like Ishq Vishk Rebound, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Feels Like Ishq.

All we know about Heer Ranjha On Saturday, the makers of Heer Ranjha shared the film’s official announcement in a brief video teaser. The short clip featured no actors, only a sweet tune and a hint of a tragic love story. "Some Love stories never die... From Laila Majnu to Heer Ranjha - The Love Legacy Continues," the caption read.

The film marks Imtiaz and Sajid’s reunion after Laila Majnu, the 2018 film that has since become a cult classic. Heer Ranjha will be produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. In a statement, the makers said the film will be “rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today's time, Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise.” According to the makers, shooting is expected to commence soon after the cast is locked.

The Laila Majnu effect Heer Ranjha follows the success of Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu, which released in 2018. The film, which presented a modern-day adaptation of the epic folk tale, starred Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in the lead. Laila Majnu received favourable reviews, but was a massive box office failure. In its initial run, it only earned ₹3 crore in India. Over the years, as it gained a cult fan following, there were demands for a re-release. That materialised in 2025, when the film earned ₹11 crore more and finally broke even.

Laila Majnu’s eventual success paved the way for the filmmaker brothers to return with Heer Ranjha, a similar love story based on a folk saga but set in modern times.