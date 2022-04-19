Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Exclusive! Sonu Nigam’s performance, 21k for the joota churai - here’s all that happened at Bigg Boss contestant Millind Gaba’s wedding
Singer Millind Gaba got married to long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal in a grand wedding in Delhi. In an exclusive, we got all the dope from the wedding, right from singer Sonu Nigam’s surprise performance to the joota churai ceremony
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Singer, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Pria Beniwal, in a grand ceremony on April 16 in Delhi. His sister Pallavi Gaba shares, “It was his dream, ki pura jahan aaye unki shaadi mein. And it was the same. Pair rakhne ki jageh nahin thi. It was a big fat Indian wedding. We were all wondering where we should even sit, as all the sofas were occupied.”

Pallavi reveals that the wedding was nothing short of an “award function”. “Wherever we turned our heads there were celebrities. Singer Sonu Nigam was there, He even sang Soniyo (Raaz: The Mystery Continues; 2019) for the couple. He was supposed to go to Agra, yet he ensured to stop by for bhaiya. Even (singer) Mika Singh was there,” she shares. She goes on to list more celeb guest names including actors Akshara Singh, Suyyash Rai, Prince Narula, and singers such as Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh. “The fact that such big names came to the wedding meant a lot,” she shares. While Singh sang Desi Kalakar along with Millind, the latter also sang Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai (Loafer; 1973) for his wife. The couple also danced on Millind’s song Nazar Lag Jayegi.

Pallavi also shares that for the joota chupai ritual, the groom gave 21,000 to his sister-in-laws. “Even for the ribbon cutting ceremony, he gave 21,000. Saste mein chutt gaye,” she quips. The singer received a golden chain from his mother-in-law.

Furthermore, Pallavi also reveals that the bride and the groom didn’t get a chance to pose for any couple pictures. “They were busy posing with the guests. In the morning, we realised we have not taken any couple photos. After the makeup was removed, the photos were clicked,” she says.

