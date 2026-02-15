Fan kept John Abraham's autograph in his wallet since 2001, met him again after 25 years; internet calls it 'precious’

She also wrote, "In 2001, there were no smartphones. So he took an autograph. He kept it in his wallet for 25 years, saying, 'I'll meet him again'. Yesterday he did (sparkles and red heart emojis)."

On Instagram, Shrutika posted a video in which she gave a glimpse of the tiny autographed paper. The words on the clip read, "This paper waited 25 years for its moment (red heart, sparkles and crying face emojis). My dad kept John Abraham's autograph in his wallet since 2001 (red heart emoji)."

Over the course of his career, actor John Abraham has met many fans, signed autographs, and posed for photos with them. Recently, an Instagram user, Shrutika Kurunde, shared how her father, Prakash Kurunde, met John Abraham in 2001, kept his autograph in his wallet since then and that they met again this year.

Man poses with John for a pic Shrutika next shared a picture of John and her father, a police officer, posing for the camera as they stood next to each other. In the photo, John opted for an all-black ensemble — sweatshirt, pants, and shoes. He smiled and flashed the thumbs-up gesture. Shrutika's father, dressed in his uniform, smiled for the photo too.

She wrote, "Yesterday, he showed it to him. And this time, they took a picture together. Dreams don't expire (emotional face and red heart emojis)." She captioned the post, "Because he believed he would meet him again @thejohnabraham."

Internet reacts to the ‘precious’ moment Reacting to the post, a fan said, "This moment must be so precious." A person wrote, "Sometimes little things can make us feel happy." A comment read, "This is the real love of a fan towards his favourite actor." An Instagram user commented, "Wow. Dreams do come true if you believe in them."

About John's career John started his modelling career with the music videos for the songs Jhanjar by Hans Raj Hans and Surma by Punjabi singer Jazzy B. In 1999, he won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest and placed second at Manhunt International. He appeared in several advertisements and music videos as well. John made his acting debut with Jism in 2003. He was also part of Saaya, Paap, and Lakeer.

Since then, he was seen in Dhoom, Kaal, Water, Garam Masala, Baabul, Kabul Express, Salaam-e-Ishq, Dostana, 7 Khoon Maaf, Madras Cafe, Romeo Akbar Walter, Ek Villain Returns, Pathaan, Vedaa, and The Diplomat.

He was last seen in Tehran, which released on Zee5. Apart from John, the movie also starred Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa and Madhurina Tuli. It was directed by Arun Gopalan.