Fan tries to grab Shah Rukh Khan's hand at airport, Aryan Khan shields dad. Watch

Aryan Khan turned shield for his dad Shah Rukh Khan and an extra-eager fan. Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai with his sons Aryan and AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani. At the airport, a fan tried to misbehave with Shah Rukh, who was shocked at his actions.

Shah Rukh stepped out of the arrival gate in a white shirt and blue pants and a black jacket. Aryan was dressed in a blue shirt and green pants while AbRam was in a red shirt and black pants. All three were wearing masks. As they walked out of the airport, a person came a bit too close for a selfie and even tried to hold Shah Rukh's hand. The actor took a step back and his security jumped in. Even Aryan stretched out his arm to support his father. The family then walked to the car, as paparazzi called out their names and asked for pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai with sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Watch: pic.twitter.com/EE17Ent4g7 — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) August 7, 2022

Shah Rukh had been keeping busy shooting for his multiple film projects. He had been shooting in London for many days for Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki. It is not known where he was coming from on Sunday.

Apart from Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh also has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara.

His production Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead released on Friday on Netlix. He tweeted his review of the movie on release day. "Been working the last few days non stop....so needed to indulge in my favourite past time....'the love of my own person' & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just 'mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj," he tweeted.

Ahead of the release of Darlings, SRK had shared how anxious he is about the film. In a tweet, he had written, "Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me...that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings."

