Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan kiss AbRam Khan in unseen throwback. See her 'fultoo flashback' pic

AbRam Khan, the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, celebrated his 9th birthday on Friday. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is close to the family, including AbRam's elder siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, shared an unseen throwback picture of her, Shah Rukh, and AbRam, as she wished AbRam on his birthday. Also Read| Suhana Khan wishes brother AbRam Khan on his birthday with adorable picture of them together

Farah took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share the photo, which showed her and Shah Rukh Khan kissing a toddler AbRam from either side. Shah Rukh was holding his youngest child, while Farah was seen leaning in giving AbRam a peck on his cheek. Farah captioned the picture, "FultooFlashback," along with red heart emojis, and added the Happy Birthday song to the story. She also tagged Gauri and Shah Rukh in the post.

Farah Khan shared throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan.

Gauri Khan had also shared a video of AbRam on her Instagram to mark the special day. The video showed AbRam hanging out on the beach in a buggy car and shaking his hair in a filmy way for the camera. Suhana also shared a picture with her younger brother, which showed her smiling as he hugged her.

Shah Rukh has starred in three out of four films that have been directed by Farah. She made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004 and later directed Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Happy New Year (2014). Tees Maar Khan, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is the only film that did not star Shah Rukh. Farah is also close with Shah Rukh's family and was seen hugging Aryan Khan, when he arrived with Suhana Khan for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding party in February 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathaan, a thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is scheduled for release in 2023. Meanwhile, daughter Suhana is gearing up to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies.

