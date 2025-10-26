Farah Khan gets irked by paparazzi for clicking her at Satish Shah’s funeral: ‘Bas yahi karo tum log’

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who has been emotional since learning about actor Satish Shah’s death, was among the many celebrities who attended his funeral in Mumbai on Sunday. In a clip from the venue, Farah appeared visibly upset with the paparazzi for filming the emotional moments and was heard saying, “Bas yeh hi karo tumlog (Keep doing this only)”, expressing her disappointment over the intrusion. Farah Khan was seen attending Satish Shah's funeral in Mumbai on Sunday/

Farah Khan reacts to paparazzi crowding Satish Shah’s funeral

Satish Shah’s funeral took place on Sunday in Mumbai, where his family and colleagues from the film industry gathered to bid him a final farewell.

In the video, Farah was seen leaving after paying her final respects to the late actor. While walking out, she was spotted speaking to Satish Shah’s close friend, Ashoke Pandit. However, as she approached the exit, she noticed the paparazzi recording her. She appeared visibly upset and expressed her disappointment at their behaviour.

In a low and sad tone, Farah said, “Bas yahi karo tumlog… Poora time yehi karo (Keep doing this only… spend all your time doing just this)." After saying this, Farah was seen walking away.

Many prominent figures from the film and TV world gathered at actor Satish Shah's residence in Bandra on Sunday to pay their final respects to him. Those who arrived to offer condolences included Jackie Shroff, Kunal Kohli, David Dhawan, Naseeruddin Shah, Johnny Lever, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Ashoke Pandit.

The cast and crew of Satish Shah’s iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai were also present there, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, and Jamnadas Majethia. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also arrived for the antim darshan. Several videos of Rupali and Rajesh breaking down at the last rites have also surfaced on social media.

About Satish Shah’s death

Satish Shah died of renal failure in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 74. The actor collapsed while having lunch at his Mumbai residence, his manager revealed. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital but could not be revived.

The actor got the tag of ‘Comedy King’ through projects such as Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He found more popularity with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1981. He went on to appear in some of the biggest Bollywood hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa.