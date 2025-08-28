Farah Khan kicks off new talent show Aunty Kisko Bola with Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, Sajid Khan as judges

Filmmaker, choreographer, and YouTube star Farah Khan has unveiled her latest project: a quirky, fun-filled talent show titled Aunty Kisko Bola. The show is dedicated entirely to celebrating women with talent, regardless of age. It will premiere on her YouTube channel and promises to be a vibrant platform for India’s No.1 aunty. The show features various guest judges each week and aims to spotlight underrepresented female talents, garnering support from the film industry.

Farah announces new show on Instagram

Announcing the show on Instagram, Farah shared a teaser clip featuring her brother, filmmaker Sajid Khan, and Sunita Ahuja, wife of Govinda, as the first guest judges. “Welcome to the grand talent show… Hunt for India’s No.1 aunty. A talent show only for aunties. Hunar ki koi age nahi hoti (Talent has no age),” read the text in the video.

Farah captioned the post as“TOMORROW!! Our new show on my channel.. AUNTYKISKOBOLA #AKB. Thank you @aslisajidkhan @officialsunitaahuja for being our very first judges to bring out the talent that every woman has! And there’s a special guest appearance too… @myqyuki @cashify @dhinchakofficial.”

The show will feature different guest judges each week and will spotlight talents from women who often don’t get the limelight.

Internet reacts

The concept has already garnered immense support from the film and TV fraternity. Actress Mona Singh commented, “Wowow this looks damn entertaining Farah, best wishes,” while Maniesh Paul wrote, “Looooveeeee this farrruuuu... big congrats!” Actor Ravie Dubey and wellness coach Deanne Panday also praised the unique concept.

Farah Khan, known for choreographing over 100 songs in 80+ films and directing hits like Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year, continues to break boundaries. Her past international collaborations include Monsoon Wedding, Vanity Fair, and Kung Fu Yoga, earning her prestigious nominations, including a Tony and a Golden Horse Award. She forayed onto YouTube with a cooking show featuring various celebrities and her cook Dilip.