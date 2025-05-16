Farah Khan’s thirsty comment on Tom Cruise's dashing Cannes look catches fans' attention: ‘Ma'am please control!’

Tom Cruise's Instagram post

Tom walked the Cannes red carpet on Wednesday, turning heads as he attended the premiere of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. On Thursday, he posted several photos on Instagram, featuring him waving at fans and posing with the Mission: Impossible team. Sharing the pics, he wrote, "To be here at Cannes Film Festival, having these moments with audiences, is truly special. I am grateful to have been able to entertain you for the last 30 years with this franchise."

Farah Khan fangirls over Tom Cruise

In one playful picture, Tom, dressed in a black tuxedo, was seen standing on a chair, pushing it backwards with his legs, almost as if performing a stunt. Farah Khan’s fangirl moment in the comments quickly surfaced on the internet. She wrote, “I want to be that chair Tommmmm.”

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Farah’s comment, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. One wrote, “She is so unserious. I love it.” Another commented, “It’s too cute to see her fangirling.” Others added, “I love how she doesn’t care and is just a mad fan,” and “Fifty shades of Farah.” Another fan commented, "Farah is fun! And she doesn’t hold back her never ending fangirling over Tom.”

A fan wrote on Instagram, “@farahkhankunder Ma’am Abhi Abhi 20 saal poore hue hai please control also fingers crossed for you to get into the house of @tomcruise with Dilip for a luncheon !”

Farah's comment on Tom Cruise's post.

Meanwhile, Tom is all set to entertain fans with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the final instalment in the franchise. Early reviews describe the film as a "pure cinematic event", especially praising its action sequences and stunts. The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to a five-minute standing ovation. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, it is scheduled to release in India on May 17 and in the US on May 23.