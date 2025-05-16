Farah Khan’s thirsty comment on Tom Cruise's dashing Cannes look catches fans' attention: ‘Ma'am please control!’
Filmmaker Farah Khan grabbed fans attention with her quirky comment on Hollywood star Tom Cruise's Cannes post.
Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently took to Instagram to share some dashing pictures from his Cannes red carpet appearance. However, while the Mission: Impossible actor's suave look grabbed attention, it was filmmaker Farah Khan’s cheeky comment that truly stole the show. (Also Read: Farah Khan has a ‘temper on-set’ but she's ‘sweeter’ off it, says Geeta Kapur: ‘It happens when working with men’)
Tom Cruise's Instagram post
Tom walked the Cannes red carpet on Wednesday, turning heads as he attended the premiere of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. On Thursday, he posted several photos on Instagram, featuring him waving at fans and posing with the Mission: Impossible team. Sharing the pics, he wrote, "To be here at Cannes Film Festival, having these moments with audiences, is truly special. I am grateful to have been able to entertain you for the last 30 years with this franchise."
Farah Khan fangirls over Tom Cruise
In one playful picture, Tom, dressed in a black tuxedo, was seen standing on a chair, pushing it backwards with his legs, almost as if performing a stunt. Farah Khan’s fangirl moment in the comments quickly surfaced on the internet. She wrote, “I want to be that chair Tommmmm.”
A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Farah’s comment, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. One wrote, “She is so unserious. I love it.” Another commented, “It’s too cute to see her fangirling.” Others added, “I love how she doesn’t care and is just a mad fan,” and “Fifty shades of Farah.” Another fan commented, "Farah is fun! And she doesn’t hold back her never ending fangirling over Tom.”
A fan wrote on Instagram, “@farahkhankunder Ma’am Abhi Abhi 20 saal poore hue hai please control also fingers crossed for you to get into the house of @tomcruise with Dilip for a luncheon !”
Meanwhile, Tom is all set to entertain fans with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the final instalment in the franchise. Early reviews describe the film as a "pure cinematic event", especially praising its action sequences and stunts. The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to a five-minute standing ovation. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, it is scheduled to release in India on May 17 and in the US on May 23.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.