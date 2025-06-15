Father's Day 2025: From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, 8 Bollywood star kids who surpassed their fathers in stardom
Star kids like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Hrithik Roshan have outshone their famous fathers in Bollywood.
In the ever-evolving world of Bollywood, lineage has often opened doors, but sustaining success in the industry depends on talent. While many star kids grow under the shadow of their parents, only a few of them are able to carve a niche for themselves. On the occasion of Father's Day, here's a look at Bollywood star kids who outshone their fathers and emerged as icons in their own right. (Also Read: 6 heartwarming films to watch with your dad on Father's Day, and where to stream them)
Today, star kids are constantly scrutinised for their privilege, but a few of them have carved their own legacy, surpassing even the fame and impact of their fathers.
Prithviraj Kapoor-Raj Kapoor
Prithviraj Kapoor is credited as one of the founding figures of Indian cinema, a pioneer who brought theatre and films closer to the masses. However, his son and actor Raj Kapoor, earned the title of The Showman of Indian Cinema. With films like Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker, Raj became a symbol of Indian cinema’s golden era, respected not only in India but celebrated across Russia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.
Rakesh Roshan-Hrithik Roshan
Rakesh was a popular actor in the 70s and 80s and later found acclaim as a director with hits like Karan Arjun and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. But his son Hrithik Roshan’s debut was nothing short of a phenomenon. With Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Hrithik became an overnight superstar and has since established himself as one of India’s finest actors and dancers with a massive fan base, blockbusters and hits like War, Dhoom 2, Krrish 3, Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara and more.
Mahesh Bhatt-Alia Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt was a respected filmmaker known for his bold and thought-provoking cinema, but it is his daughter Alia Bhatt who has become a household name across generations. From Highway to Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi to Darlings, Alia has shown unmatched range and versatility, becoming one of the most bankable and awarded stars in Bollywood today. She also managed to grow her international presence with her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone.
Randhir Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor
While Randhir Kapoor had a fair run in the 70s, his daughter Kareena has enjoyed a far more impactful and enduring career. From redefining style in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to her layered roles in Jab We Met, Omkara, and Udta Punjab, Kareena continues to be one of the most iconic figures in the industry.
Salim Khan-Salman Khan
Veteran writer Salim Khan made a lasting impact on Indian cinema as part of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, penning blockbusters like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer and making actors stars in Bollywood. However, his son Salman Khan turned into a household name across India and beyond. With a career spanning over three decades, Salman’s superstardom is unmatched, delivering one box office hit after another, launching several new actors, running successful businesses, and building a charitable foundation. Salman has given some of the most iconic and blockbuster films in Bollywood like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Andaz Apna Apna and more.
Veeru Devgan-Ajay Devgn
Veeru Devgan was a respected action director in Bollywood, known for designing stunts in films throughout the 70s and 80s. Though his work remained behind the scenes, his son Ajay Devgn took the front seat in style. Making a stellar debut with Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay quickly established himself as a powerful performer and action hero. With National Awards, multiple commercial successes, and gaining fame not only as an actor but even as a filmmaker, Ajay has become one of the industry's most bankable stars. From Singham, Drishyam to Tanhaji, his films resonate with audiences.
Pankaj Kapur-Shahid Kapoor
Pankaj Kapur has long been admired as one of India’s finest character actors, celebrated for his work in films like Ek Doctor Ki Maut and shows like Office Office. His nuanced performances earned him critical acclaim and National Awards. But his son Shahid Kapoor earned a different kind of fame. From gaining fame and recognition as chocolate-boy Ishq Vishk to wooing the audience with his intense roles in Haider, Kabir Singh, and Farzi, Shahid evolved into a versatile leading man and one of the most bankable stars of his generation. His mass appeal and box office prowess gave him a far broader reach than his father in Bollywood.
Tahir Hussain-Aamir Khan
Tahir was a respected film producer and occasional actor in the 1970s and '80s. Known for producing films like Caravan and Anamika, he had a decent standing in the industry. However, his son Aamir made a smashing debut as the leading actor with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and rose to fame. He has since become one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. With iconic performances in Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, and Dangal, Aamir is known for his perfectionism and has created his own legacy.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.