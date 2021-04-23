Fatima: People think Covid-19 is not real, just a name to scare. But it is

There are many people who think Covid-19 is not real, bas ek naam hai, jo log phela rahe hain, darne ke liye or control karne ke liye,” says Fatima Sana Shaikh, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month.

Talking about her experience, she says, “We have to realise that Covid could happen to anyone. People think there’s no need to wear masks. But it is real and every other person I know is getting infected. Some are lucky and are able to get better while others are not and are really struggling. The only thing we can do is be safe and follow caution. Apart from that, you can’t do much and you have to go through it. I had pain and discomfort during the first 10 days but I am young, and not a co-morbid case, so I recovered.”

The Ludo (2020) actor urges people to be responsible and not take it lightly. She suggests that if you feel sick, get tested and isolate yourself. “But one shouldn’t burden the system either. Just because you have money, doesn’t mean you test often. I have heard of people who get tests unnecessarily. Follow your doctor’s advice. The system is already burdened and one should get tests only if you have symptoms. Because of you, someone who is serious might get their reports delayed and their life might be at stake,” she exclaims.

With the spike in cases and lockdown, theatres are shut, shoots stalled which is a huge setback for the industry. Shaikh feels amid the current scenario people should stop thinking about themselves and “be sympathetic and empathetic about the Covid-19 situation”. She adds, “Right now, the priority is not getting back to work or shooting... at the cost of people’s lives? No. We have to keep people safe, be responsible and can’t be frivolous. We can’t think theatre kholna hai, kyunki so many people are falling sick, and there are not enough hospital beds, or medical facilities.”

Having garnered positive response for her recent web release, Ajeeb Daastaans, Shaikh reveals that she is feeling “calm” right now as she has some good projects. “When you are working, things feel fine as one focuses on work. But when you are uncertain then the idle mind troubles you. This is the second year in a lockdown situation so, we feel all sorts of emotions. Some days are lazy, and on other days, you want to conquer the world. There are days when I feel productive and days when I am completely useless. And that’s okay. I feel your mental and physical health and that you are alive is the biggest gift that you have,” she philosophies.