Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls Anil Kapoor's response when she had doubts on voicing her opinion: 'Don't be scared'
Fatima Sana Shaikh with Anil Kapoor.
Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls Anil Kapoor's response when she had doubts on voicing her opinion: 'Don’t be scared'

  • Fatima Sana Shaikh has spoken about her experience about working with Anil Kapoor. She said that she had certain things on her mind but wasn’t sure if she should voice her opinion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 07:54 PM IST

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened up about her experience about working with actor Anil Kapoor. She said that she had certain things on her mind but wasn’t sure if she should voice her opinion. However, Anil encouraged her to speak up and not be scared.

The duo is working on an untitled movie together and were filming it together earlier this year.

"It took some time to get into the rhythm, as Anil sir had joined the shooting a little later. I wanted to do certain things, but I wasn’t sure whether I should voice it or not, and then he says, 'Beta do whatever you want, just don’t be scared'. When you have somebody who is pushing you and making you feel so comfortable that you can question him or the director then you feel liberated. I think that is the amazing qualities all these senior actors have and I would like to be that for newer actors because I am welcomed," she told Spotboye in an interview.

Speaking on Anil's personality, she added, "He is like a child, very enthusiastic, funny, very hardworking, always on time, always doing his lines, working on his character, he is amazing and a lovely person."

Earlier this year in January, Fatima celebrated her birthday with Anil in Rajasthan. Sharing pictures of the celebrations from the sets, Fatima had said, "Working birthdays are always the best!!! Thank you for making it special! Bade zoro shoro se manaane ke liye." It is reported that Harshvardhan Kapoor, son of Anil, is also set to appear in the movie.

In March when Fatima tested Covid-19 positive and was quarantined at home, Anil had sent her food boxes. Taking to Instagram Stories, she had shared a picture of the dishes she received from Anil and wrote, "Anil Kapoor, you are the best. Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana." The food items comprised a box of rice, chapatis, vegetables, and a box of sweets.

Fatima shot to fame with Dangal, also starring Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. The actor has also featured in films like Thugs of Hindostan, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and Ludo. Fatima was last seen in the Netflix anthology titled Ajeeb Daastaans.

