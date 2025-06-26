Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls suffering multiple seizures mid-flight, feeling heavily sedated: ‘I had to cancel shoots’

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for the release of her film Metro… In Dino. The actor opened up about living with epilepsy and recalled a terrifying incident when she had multiple seizures. (Also read: Aap Jaisa Koi trailer has fans loving Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan's fresh pairing: ‘Maddy in romance can't go wrong’) Fatima Sana Shaikh spoke about her medical condition.

What Fatima said

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Fatima said, “I had a major episode when I had multiple seizures. I was travelling to the USA and it was via Dubai flight. I got seizures on the flight. Then I was taken to the airport hospitals, I was given the medication but then also my seizures weren’t stopping, then they give me a very high dose. I was on different chemicals and I was already on a different chemical. I was working on two different films then and I had to cancel shoots. I could not get out of bed and cried when someone called for a shoot. My emotions were all over the place. I was like this is my reality now. At that time I accepted that this is my disease and people also should know about it as it will help others.”

‘It is heartbreaking’

She went on to add, “There are kids who have multiple seizures in a day. Their lives are hampered and it is heartbreaking. They do not get perks that fall under special needs category, in education. I also understood much later… imagine the ones who are underprivileged. They have no access to education and even to medicines. There is a lot of stigma attached it. I have some following so I can say that if I can use that in some way then that's completely okay.”

Metro… In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta. The music has been composed by Pritam. The film is set to hit the screens on July 4.

Fatima will also be seen in Aap Jaisa Koi opposite R Madhavan. The romantic comedy will release on Netflix on July 11.