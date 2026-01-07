Filmmaker Mozez Singh on cinema, creative growth and staying true to his voice: 'Took me 7 years to get my first film’

Mozez Singh, an Indian writer and director known for films such as Zubaan and Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, has always been driven by a deep fascination with cinema and storytelling. In an exclusive conversation with HT Digital, he opens up about his journey as a filmmaker, the challenges that shaped his early years, his evolving creative vision, and the kind of stories that continue to excite him. (Also read: Kubbra Sait shares her fitness, diet secrets and mindful habits to stay healthy at 42: ‘Therapy taught me to focus…' ) Filmmaker Mozez Singh reflects on fashion, cinema and overcoming creative challenges.

How did your directorial journey begin, and what pushed you towards filmmaking? I was always crazy about movies and everything to do with them. I was mesmerised by cinema and all its aspects. Still am. Whether it was technical information about how a film was made, or a song was shot, or an action sequence was accomplished, or an anecdote from a film shoot or something scandalous and gossipy, it was all equally interesting and enthralling for me. But most of all, the ability to be a storyteller with all the bells and whistles that cinema can provide is the thing that I found the most compelling.