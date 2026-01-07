Filmmaker Mozez Singh on cinema, creative growth and staying true to his voice: 'Took me 7 years to get my first film’
From a lifelong love for movies to finding his voice as a director, Mozez Singh opens up to HT about his filmmaking journey.
Mozez Singh, an Indian writer and director known for films such as Zubaan and Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, has always been driven by a deep fascination with cinema and storytelling. In an exclusive conversation with HT Digital, he opens up about his journey as a filmmaker, the challenges that shaped his early years, his evolving creative vision, and the kind of stories that continue to excite him. (Also read: Kubbra Sait shares her fitness, diet secrets and mindful habits to stay healthy at 42: ‘Therapy taught me to focus…' )
How did your directorial journey begin, and what pushed you towards filmmaking?
I was always crazy about movies and everything to do with them. I was mesmerised by cinema and all its aspects. Still am. Whether it was technical information about how a film was made, or a song was shot, or an action sequence was accomplished, or an anecdote from a film shoot or something scandalous and gossipy, it was all equally interesting and enthralling for me. But most of all, the ability to be a storyteller with all the bells and whistles that cinema can provide is the thing that I found the most compelling.
As a filmmaker, how do you feel you’ve evolved creatively over the years, and what kind of stories excite you today?
There has definitely been an evolution in my work. From telling intimate stories to now writing bigger, more adventurous and action-packed stories, the scale has completely changed, for starters. But one thing remains constant- I want to tell stories about the human experience, whether it’s through music, dance, action or fantasy.
Do you feel social media and instant feedback have changed the way filmmakers perceive success today?
Yes and no. Social media has changed the world so much, but at the end of the day, an authentic and honest filmmaker will follow his heart and not the opinion of faceless followers.
What has been the most challenging part of your journey as a director so far, creatively or personally?
The most challenging part of my journey so far has been getting my first film, Zubaan, made. It took me 7 years to get it off the ground. It was a very difficult endeavour. This experience transformed me in profound ways. But as tough as it was, I remain eternally grateful to it. It taught me so much. And the fact that I made the film and got it released in theatres is a huge accomplishment for me. I’m very proud of Zubaan.
Do you think Indian cinema is becoming more open to nuanced, non-formulaic storytelling, or is there still resistance?
Indian cinema has definitely opened itself up to more nuanced cinema, but there will always be resistance. The trick is to make a beautifully nuanced film that is also a box office zinger.
