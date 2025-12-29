Kubbra Sait shares her fitness, diet secrets and mindful habits to stay healthy at 42: ‘Therapy taught me to focus…'

Kubbra Sait, the Indian actor, television host and model, continues to maintain a strong, fit physique at 42. Known for her unapologetic confidence and candid conversations around body image and mental health, Kubbra believes that true fitness goes far beyond appearances. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, she opens up about her fitness routine, diet philosophy, and the mindful practices that help her stay mentally resilient in an increasingly demanding world. (Also read: ‘Today, Indian consumer is confident, well-travelled, digitally savvy’: Da Milano founder Sahil Malik interview ) In an exclusive interview, Kubbra Sait discusses the importance of self-care, mental health, and discipline in achieving true fitness. (Instagram)

Excerpts from the interview:

What does feeling healthy mean to you, beyond weight, size or looks?

I think most of us today are bombarded with information, hacks and trends, and a lot of focus is only on the physical body. We forget that different bodies are different. All the pressure we put on ourselves is about looking good, instead of actually feeling well.

For me, one of the most important traits of being healthy is having a healthy mind. During COVID, I really started understanding how the body works, how it’s full of chemicals like dopamine, oestrogen, testosterone and serotonin, all governed by the mind. Stress increases cortisol, and when cortisol spikes, your body won’t even lose weight.

In the 21st century, if we focus on our minds and remain disciplined with both mind and body, that’s the perfect balance. Everything around us is stressful, work, environment, pollution, and bad days. If your mind isn’t strong, the first thing it affects is your body.

I’ve experienced this personally. It took me 2.5 years to heal a broken hand, and that discipline, showing up daily without obsessing over results, made me stronger than ever. Your mind is your greatest asset. If the mind is healthy, the body will follow.

Do you follow a particular workout style, strength training, yoga, Pilates, or functional fitness, or do you mix it up depending on your schedule?

I mix it up. Discipline is key, only when you do something consistently will you see results. It’s more important to commit to something you enjoy than to blindly follow trends.

Weight training works best for my body, so I combine it with callisthenics and assisted weights. I’ve been doing this consistently for the last few years. I also include yoga or Pilates for mobility. Mobility is very important to me.

Weight training is non-negotiable for men and women over 40 because muscle loss begins then. Instead of obsessing over fat loss, people should focus on building muscle. Often, people are just connecting the wrong dots.

With so many diet trends around, what does balanced eating look like for you?

No crash diet works long-term. It may work briefly, but we’re not living life for one moment; we need sustainable, respectful discipline.

If you have access, seeing a nutritionist helps. Otherwise, even basic blood tests can guide what works for your body. Don’t fall into the trap of hacks. Information alone doesn’t make you wise; knowing how to use it does.

I want a healthy relationship with food. If I want ice cream, I’ll eat it without guilt. I eat mindfully and live mindfully. What worked for me was reducing sugar and cutting out milk because my body doesn’t process it well. Your body is as unique as your problems. Respect that.

With so many diet trends and food rules circulating today, how do you approach balanced and mindful eating?

Building a relationship, with food, workouts, and yourself. Understand why you’re doing what you’re doing, beyond aesthetics. Focus on what works for you, not what’s trending. Consistency over shortcuts always wins in the long run.

Mental health is finally becoming part of the wellness conversation. How important is it in your overall health journey, and what helps you manage stress on tough days?

Mental health is everything. Therapy taught me to focus on what’s under my control. When you try to control what isn’t, you spiral. People think focusing on yourself is selfish, but it’s not. Even Superman had to save himself first. Be your own superhero.

Meditation is essential for me. I try not to miss it for more than two or three days. Someone once told me meditation is like a shower for your inside, why leave the house without cleansing your mind?

I also journal. Writing helps organise thoughts and shrink problems. Morning pages, writing continuously without stopping, have helped me immensely over the years. I also stay hydrated (yes, I carry my Stanley bottle everywhere), and I try to show up for myself daily.

Being in the public eye often comes with body image pressure. How have you learned to deal with that over time?

By loving myself exactly as I am. When you show up for yourself, through small rituals, skincare, and self-care, you stop seeking validation from others. The moment you validate yourself, the world changes for you. We compare ourselves too much. Everybody has a different journey. The minute you escape comparison, you step into your truth.

For someone who wants to begin their wellness journey but feels overwhelmed, what’s the first small step you’d recommend?

Show up. Consistently. Motivation is overrated. Discipline and consistency make you unconquerable. Focus on what’s good, one candle can light a dark room. Know your role in your own life. Be your own cheerleader.

In a hyper-connected world, how important is digital well-being and learning to switch off?

Learn to switch off. Not every moment needs to be documented. Be present, whether you’re eating, working out or travelling. Try a digital detox, even once a year. It’s a blessing.

Invest in experiences, not doom-scrolling. Travel, explore, connect with people. Gen Z is already doing many things right, they’re talking about feelings, chasing fulfilment over validation. If older generations shake hands with Gen Z instead of judging them, we’ll all find a better balance.