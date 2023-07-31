First look of Ananya Panday's Pari from Dream Girl 2 unveiled, Shanaya Kapoor loves it

The cast and makers of the upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 on Monday unveiled a new poster of their film. Ananya Panday's first look was seen in the poster that announced when the film's teaser and trailer would be out. Taking to Instagram on Monday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster and wrote, “Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl (This is Pari, my dream girl)! Dream Girl 2 trailer out tomorrow!" Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals face as a glamorous Pooja in Dream Girl 2 Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana in new Dream Girl 2 poster.

Ananya's look as Pari in Dream Girl 2

The poster depicts Ayushmann in the persona of his character Pooja. Only his face is visible to the audience as he emerges from behind a bright curtain, while Ananya could be seen looking at Ayushmann’s character.

Makers introduced Ananya’s character Pari with the poster. The actor looked beautiful in traditional attire. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with silver earrings and pink bangles.

Reactions to Dream Girl 2 poster

Soon after the makers unveiled the new poster, fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Budding actor and Ananya's bestie Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Love it.” Another user commented, “Finally!! Can't wait to see you Pooja.”

About Dream 2

The makers will be unveiling the teaser of the film on Monday, while the official trailer will be out on Tuesday. Besides Ayushmann and Ananya, the film stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first installment was a big hit at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 will be released on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July. The delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Speaking about the decision, producer Ekta Kapoor had said in an earlier statement, “We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.”

With ANI inputs

