From 12th Fail, Chhapaak to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, here’s how much Vikrant Massey’s films earned on opening days

Actor Vikrant Massey is back on the big screen with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which marked the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor. However, the film is struggling to find its footing at the box office. A look at Vikrant's filmography reveals that Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has had the lowest opening numbers compared to his other releases. Vikrant Massey started his career with television and made his acting debut in 2007.

Let's take a look at Vikrant's previous releases and their day-one performance.

Chhapaak

Vikrant featured in Meghna Gulzar’s film alongside Deepika Padukone. Chhapaak is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15. As per Sacnilk, the film opened at ₹4.77 crore. The film was released in January 2020.

12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail turned out to be a sleeper hit, going on to add to the popularity of Vikrant. Based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, the film features Vikrant as a young Manoj from Chambal, who wants to join the police force. The film was released in October 2023. The film registered business of ₹1.11 crore on day one.

The Sabarmati Report

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. Vikrant was seen in the role of a reporter in the film, which also featured Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The film opened in November 2024, with ₹1.25 crore collection on day 1.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha narrates the story about four women who are leading four separate battles for their freedom. Apart from Vikrant, it also featured Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sonal Jha, among others. The film was released in 2017, and registered an opening day collection of ₹1.24 crore.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Directed by Santosh Singh, the film has been adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. It revolves around a love story between a visually impaired musician and a theatre artist. The film was released on Friday. The film’s day one collection was ₹30 lakh.

Next, he will be seen in the role of spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming film White. The film is being produced by Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker behind films such as War, Pathaan, and Fighter, along with the duo, Anand and Mahaveer Jain, known for films such as, Uunchai and Nagzilla. Director Monto Bassi is expected to helm the project.