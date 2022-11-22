Gauri Khan explains how she and Shah Rukh Khan chose Mannat's new 'diamond' name plate

Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a picture of herself posing next to the brand new name plate of her and Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat. The new name plate, that has been christened ‘diamond’ name plate by fans, was installed recently and it has apparently been designed by Gauri herself. Mannat’s name plate and entrance is a popular selfie and picture spot for fans of Shah Rukh. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat gets new 'diamond' name plate

Taking to social media, Gauri shared a picture of herself posing next to the glittering name plate. She wrote, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns.”

Over the recent weekend, several fans noticed that Mannat’s façade had changed as the new name plate and a new front gate had been installed there. Fan clubs shared pictures that showed the new name plates--which read Mannat and Lands End--glowing in the dark. Several other fan clubs shared pictures from the day as well on Sunday. Fans were seen getting clicked in front of the new gate, some even copying Shah Rukh’s signature raised arms pose.

In April, Mannat had trended when a new name plate was installed at the gate after years. But barely a month later, fans noted that the new name plate was absent. It was later reported that the name plate had been taken down for repair. The new one was installed late last week.

The Mannat name plate has become a favourite selfie spot for fans over the years. This year, Shah Rukh Khan also resumed his practice of greeting fans from the house’s viewing balcony. He appeared thrice--once on Eid and twice on his birthday earlier this month. Till a few years ago, the actor routinely greeted fans from the spot and even brought his kids with him at times. His appearances, however, have been sporadic since the pandemic hit.

