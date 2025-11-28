Gorgeous Sobhita Dhulipala channels her inner secret agent in striking new photos; fans can’t get enough

On Friday, Sobhita Dhulipala lit up social media with a fresh set of photographs, effortlessly captivating fans who declared they simply couldn’t get enough of her look. The actor slipped into full undercover-agent mode, exuding an enigmatic charm that left the internet buzzing. Sobhita Dhulipala shares new pictures as she channels her inner secret agent.(Instagram)

Sobhita is the neighbourhood secret agent in new pics

She shared the gorgeous pictures with a caption that read, "Friendly neighbourhood special agent - part 2". Sobhita wore a simple black top layered with a sleek black leather jacket and paired it with denim, striking the perfect balance of edge and elegance. Her hair, styled in a soft, voluminous blowout, framed her face beautifully, while her makeup, smoky eyes and nude lips gave her a mysterious, cinematic allure.

Fans and friends react

The comments section immediately turned into a celebration of Sobhita’s effortless cool. Industry friends were among the first to chime in. Music composer Vishal Dadlani remarked, “Rock-and-roll roots are showing!” capturing the rebellious edge of her look. Shibani Akhtar couldn’t resist dropping a succinct yet striking “Beauty,” while Saiyami Kher let a row of fiery emojis say it all.

Fans, too, were completely enamoured. Compliments poured in, ranging from, “You look effortlessly cool ” to “It’s the floofy emo hair that makes you mysterious and COOL! .” One admirer summed up the mood of the entire comment section with a line that has almost become a Sobhita signature, “Face card never declines.”

Sobhita's latest projects

Sobhita has earned widespread praise for her performances in projects such as Made in Heaven 2, The Night Manager, and Ponniyin Selvan. More recently, she has been in the spotlight for her international ventures. Her appearance in the Hollywood project Monkey Man (directed by Dev Patel) drew significant attention, especially after the film’s global release. She was last seen in the Zee5 show Love, Sitara, a family drama co-starring Rajeev Siddhartha.

According to the latest buzz, Sobhita is expected to join Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming directorial Vettuvam. The film reportedly features an ensemble cast that includes Arya, Gethu Dinesh, and Kalaiyarasan, with music composed by GV Prakash.