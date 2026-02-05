Govinda's manager details alleged attack on actor at 3 AM, says an FIR was filed: ‘Thankfully he had a gun’

The manager also claimed that there was no security present at Govinda’s house when the incident took place. He also stated that he had a video of the incident and had filed an FIR with the police. Slamming those who speak against Govinda, the manager said, “Stop this faltugiri (nonsense) that Govinda is doing this or that. Nobody knows him better than I. I know Govinda, but people talk as if he’s a criminal and has committed some crime. I know the kind of abuses we have had to listen to; it isn’t good.”

Shashi was asked by the news agency if Govinda is under the ‘vaham’ that he is under attack from people. Denying it, the manager stated that the actor had received threatening calls. Then, citing an example, he said. “On the day this incident happened, around 3-3:30 AM, many people had gathered. I cannot imagine what would’ve happened in bhayya (brother) had a mobile in his hand instead of a gun. I am thankful to God for this.”

Bollywood actor Govinda ’s manager, Shashi Sinha, recently defended the actor against claims that he is under the ‘vaham’ (illusion) that people are out to kill him. Citing an alleged attack on him in the early hours at his home, the manager spoke to ANI about an unspecified incident where the actor had to ward off attackers with a gun.

Govinda’s recent gun incident Shashi did not specify when the incident he was referring to occurred. But in October 2024, Govinda was in the news due to hospitalisation following a gunshot injury. At the time, the police sources said it was self-inflicted and that there was no indication of foul play. Govinda spoke to the press after getting discharged.

“It was in the morning, around 4.45-5 am. Woh giri aur chal padi (the revolver fell and misfired). I felt a jhatka (I was shocked) and when I saw, there was a fountain (of blood),” he said, adding, “Let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious… Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me.”

Govinda last starred in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja and was a judge on the TV show Dance Bangla Dance.