Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan gets sweet gift from Kalyani Priyadarshan, makes Janhvi Kapoor's Diwali special in new ad

Diwali is the festival of lights, celebrations, and glamour, and, as always, Bollywood is adding extra sparkle! A new ad campaign for Kalyan Jewellers brings together megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others, in a dazzling celebration of family, tradition, and festive elegance. Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kalyani Priyadarshan star in new advertisement together.

The advertisement begins with Amitabh Bachchan and Janhvi performing a pooja, after which Big B surprises his granddaughter with a special gift—a beautiful jewellery set that brings a radiant smile to Janhvi’s face. This is followed by Kriti Sanon receiving a jewellery set from a figure who appears to be her brother or husband. The ad concludes with a heartwarming bonding moment between grandfather and granddaughter.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is seen trying to reach a gift box on the top shelf of an almirah. Unable to reach it, she is assisted by her grandfather, Amitabh, only to discover that the gift she was trying to retrieve was actually for him. A delighted Big B then wears the necklace, symbolising the love and traditions shared across generations. The caption on the advertisement reads: “This Diwali, celebrate traditions that endure far beyond a single season. Explore jewellery crafted to be treasured for generations!”

Amitabh, Kalyani, Janhvi, and Kriti: what’s next

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which is set to go on floors in December this year. The film will also star Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is enjoying the success of her recent release Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. She will next appear in the Tamil film Genie, directed by Bhuvanesh Arjunan, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Ravi Mohan.

Janhvi Kapoor was most recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra; however, the film underperformed at the box office. She will next star in Buchi Babu Sana’s sports-action drama Peddi, alongside Ram Charan and Shiva Rajkumar, scheduled for release in 2026.

Kriti Sanon is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Anand L. Rai, which also stars Dhanush and is set to release in November this year.