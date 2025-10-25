Gulshan Devaiah pokes fun at Bollywood stars' ‘down-to-earth act’ with paparazzi; fans quip ‘ye to pol khol raha hai’

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah has once again left fans in splits with his quick wit and sense of humour. This time, the actor has taken a = hilarious dig at his fellow Bollywood stars. A viral video shows him poking fun at how Bollywood celebrities often seem to pretend to be polite in front of the paparazzi, and fans can’t stop laughing. Gulshan Devaiah pokes fun at Bollywood stars' interactions with paparazzi.

Gulshan Devaiah mocks Bollywood stars' interaction with paparazzi

The video shows paparazzi asking Gulshan to pose for them. In response, he mimics how some actors ‘fake it’ in front of the cameras. He asks the paparazzi, “Khana khaa liya aapne? Yahi poochte hain na? (did you eat? This is what they ask right?)” He then continues, “Kaise ho aap log? Happy Diwali haan, khaana khaake jaana aur mere birthday par main cake bhi laaunga, voh cake bhi kaatenge hum log (How are you? Happy Diwali, please eat food before going. I'll bring cake on my birthday and we'll cut it together)” After pausing briefly, he adds, “Haan, main kitna down to earth hoon (Yes, how down-to-earth I am).”

He then asks someone to throw some rubbish and picks it up in front of the paparazzi to look good. He concluds with, “Okay, ab saara cover ho gaya hai. Plastic bottle mein paani mat peeyo, kulhad mein peeyo (Now, everything has been covered. Don't drink water in a plastic bottle, use kulhad instead).” He then poses for the paparazzi and walks away.

Fans couldn’t stop laughing at his mimicry. One of them commented, “He’s not holding back and cooking the entire Bollywood fraternity.” Another X user was reminded of his character in Kantara Chapter 1 and wrote, “Kulashekhara transported to 2025.” A third comment read, “He is Kulashekhara in real… sometimes he plays Gulshan Devaiah.” Another fan wrote, “Bro is still in character… or Rishab made the character after seeing him.” One more added, “You are the definition of sarcasm and savage.”

Gulshan Devaiah’s recent release

Gulshan is currently receiving praise for his performance in the film Kantara Chapter 1. The actor plays the role of Prince Kulashekhara, who sets the Kantara forest on fire in a fit of rage. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film stars him in the lead role alongside Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in pivotal parts. The epic mythological action film received positive reviews and became a huge box-office success, grossing over ₹800 crore worldwide. It is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.