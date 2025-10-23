Search
Thu, Oct 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kantara Chapter 1 dethrones Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, crosses 800 crore

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Oct 23, 2025 04:02 pm IST

Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed over ₹800 crore worldwide, surpassing Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

The crown of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 has been passed on from Chhaava to Kantara Chapter 1. The Rishab Shetty film crossed 800 crore in box office collections worldwide on Wednesday, and also leapt past Chhaava’s lifetime collections of 807 crore in the process.

Rishab Shetty directed and plays the lead in Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to Kantara.
Rishab Shetty directed and plays the lead in Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to Kantara.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

According to Hombale Films, the production house behind Kantara Chapter 1, the period actioner earned 717 crore worldwide in its first two weeks. The studio made this announcement on Friday in the form of a social media post. In its third week, the film has continued earning at a breakneck pace, adding 38 crore net in India in its third weekend. Since then, the film has added 92 crore gross worldwide in six days, which would take its total to 809 crore worldwide. This is higher than Chhaava’s final haul of 807 crore.

However, other sources claim that Kantara Chapter 1 is still some distance away from Chhaava’s record, with Sacnilk putting its worldwide haul somewhere around 775 crore after 21 days (as of Wednesday night). Kantara Chapter 1 has earned 556.75 crore net in India and an estimated $13 million overseas. An English-language version is now set to release later this month.

The highest-grossing Indian films of 2025

In the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025, Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava are followed by Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which collected 576 crore worldwide. Rajinikanth’s Coolie, with a worldwide haul of over 500 crore, sits in the number four spot, while Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller War 2 rounds up the top 5 with a final collection of 365 crore. Three other Indian films – Mahavatar Narsimha, OG, and Lokah Chapter 1 – have grossed over 300 crore this year. Only one other Hindi film makes it into the top 10 – Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which is just behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. It is the second-highest-grossing Kannada film ever, only behind KGF Chapter 2. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Kantara Chapter 1 dethrones Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, crosses 800 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On