Kantara Chapter 1 dethrones Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, crosses 800 crore

The crown of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 has been passed on from Chhaava to Kantara Chapter 1. The Rishab Shetty film crossed ₹800 crore in box office collections worldwide on Wednesday, and also leapt past Chhaava’s lifetime collections of ₹807 crore in the process. Rishab Shetty directed and plays the lead in Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to Kantara.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

According to Hombale Films, the production house behind Kantara Chapter 1, the period actioner earned ₹717 crore worldwide in its first two weeks. The studio made this announcement on Friday in the form of a social media post. In its third week, the film has continued earning at a breakneck pace, adding ₹38 crore net in India in its third weekend. Since then, the film has added ₹92 crore gross worldwide in six days, which would take its total to ₹809 crore worldwide. This is higher than Chhaava’s final haul of ₹807 crore.

However, other sources claim that Kantara Chapter 1 is still some distance away from Chhaava’s record, with Sacnilk putting its worldwide haul somewhere around ₹775 crore after 21 days (as of Wednesday night). Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹556.75 crore net in India and an estimated $13 million overseas. An English-language version is now set to release later this month.

The highest-grossing Indian films of 2025

In the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025, Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava are followed by Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which collected ₹576 crore worldwide. Rajinikanth’s Coolie, with a worldwide haul of over ₹500 crore, sits in the number four spot, while Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller War 2 rounds up the top 5 with a final collection of ₹365 crore. Three other Indian films – Mahavatar Narsimha, OG, and Lokah Chapter 1 – have grossed over ₹300 crore this year. Only one other Hindi film makes it into the top 10 – Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which is just behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. It is the second-highest-grossing Kannada film ever, only behind KGF Chapter 2. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.