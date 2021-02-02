Hansal Mehta is in splits after Kamaal R Khan blocks him on Twitter
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was in splits after he found out that self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan blocked him on Twitter. On Tuesday, Hansal shared a screenshot of the 'blocked' message he got upon visiting KRK's page.
In his tweet, Hansal reacted to the blocking by posting a bunch of 'rolling on floor with laughter' emojis. Hansal's followers also reacted with funny comments. "Kuch to acha ho rha h kam s kam (At least something good is happening)," wrote one. "Sir Aap Itihas K Panno m Amar Hogaye (Sir you are now immortal in the pages of history)," wrote another.
Last year in July, KRK had said that he will be releasing a review of 'Manoj Bajpayee and Hansal Mehta'. "My review of Hansal and Manoj is coming soon! They deserve it. People pls use headphones to hear it," he wrote in a tweet.
Hansal did not take it lightly and wrote, "Don't you dare mess with me. I will not take any slander or abuse lying down. Your bullying will not work with me. Your filth can neither make nor break me. Stay away. Consider this a warning." In another tweet, he wrote, "I appreciate your rise from oblivion. But as somebody who has risen from nowhere I'm sure you can also respect the aspirations and dignity of those who struggle to find their place under the sun. Be critical. It is your right. Don't be abusive, insulting or vile. That is unfair."
Even Manoj wrote, "A fight that will start now will continue until a solution is reached. A person like him becomes a problem only when people among us encourage him. If you all unfollow him, it will automatically take away his power."
