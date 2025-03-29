Hansal Mehta recalls turning to alcohol after Shiv Sena made him apologise in front of 10,000 people: I was very broken

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently came out in support of Kunal Kamra after the comedian became embroiled in controversy over his remark about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Now, in an interview with Indian Express, the filmmaker recalled a Shiv Sena attack on him 25 years ago and how he turned to alcohol after the public humiliation. (Also Read: Hansal Mehta reacts to 'Bollywood is dying' furore, says Hindi cinema needs a reset: 'Invest in actors, not stars') Hansal Mehta recalls being publically humiliated by Shiv Sena.

Hansal Mehta recalls finding comfort in alcohol

Hansal recounted finding solace in alcohol after the traumatic incident, saying, “Now, these things have names such as PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), and there’s a lot more awareness about them. But back then, the only medicine I knew was alcohol. I was very broken at that time. Not only had my movie failed, but four weeks later, while we were dealing with financial losses, people entered my office and vandalised it. They painted my face black. Then they told me to come back the next day and apologise because they wanted to create a bigger public spectacle.”

He further recalled, “I was made to apologise in front of 10,000 people. But the apology itself was not the issue for me. I later realised that people who violate your self-respect and freedom do not belong to any particular ideology or party. They are, unfortunately, consumed by a greed for power; they are nameless, faceless cowards. It took me time to understand that I was not the coward—I was attacked by cowards. The moment I realised that, I found my voice.”

Hansal Mehta made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, and Saurabh Shukla. A line from the film offended some people, leading to a backlash against the filmmaker. His office was vandalised by the political party Shiva Sena, his face was blackened, and he was forced to apologise.

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming work

The filmmaker is now busy with his upcoming series, Scam 2010 – The Subrata Roy Saga. The third instalment of the Scam franchise will focus on Subrata Roy and is based on the book Sahara: The Untold Story. Speaking about the project, Hansal Mehta said, “Scam is not just a franchise for me—it is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger-than-life story alive.”