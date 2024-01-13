Imran Khan has always been a charmer- on-screen and off. From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa, to Delhi Belly, the actor took some interesting roles in his career, but did not savour much success at the box office. As he turns 41, we take a look back at some of his most candid, unfiltered moments during interviews. (Also read: Imran Khan says seeing positivity for him on social media feels ‘unnatural', searched for negative comments on Reddit) Imran Khan recently hinted at return to acting.

Imran says he and Ranbir Kapoor makes similar choices in films

Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were constantly pitted against each other- they had their debuts around the same time, and even spoke lovingly about each other's work. In this interview with Rediff from 2012, when Imran was asked about Ranbir- who had just delivered a strong performance in Rockstar in 2011- he said, “Well, Ranbir is doing pretty good work. I haven't seen Rockstar, but we are more or less picking the same sort of films. Say, if I did a Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, he too has done Ajab Prem... If I did a I Hate Luv Storys, he has done an Anjaan Anjaani. Wait for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola!”

Imran Khan with Ranbir Kapoor at the Paa premiere.

His appearance on Koffee with Karan

Remember the time when Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were on Koffee on Karan? Long back in Season 3, the two stars were guests on Karan Johar's chat show. When the filmmaker asked Imran during the Rapid Fire round as to whom he would give a book on film direction for dummies. Imran had then replied, “Can I give it to you?” While Karan looked surprised at Imran's answer, Ranbir gave Imran a high-five, and said to the filmmaker, “I still really want to work with you, like badly!”

His thoughts on live-in relationships

Imaran's last film was Katti Batti, which revolved around a couple in a live-in relationship. In an interview with Masala, the actor opened up about his equation with his former wife Avantika, he said: "As we move towards a global culture, I think it is going to become more acceptable. My family and Avantika’s were fine with it. In 2004, when I was 20, I started living in with Avantika who was 21 then. It helped us understand the relationship better so I support it whole-heartedly."

Imran says there's no romantic hero like Raj in real life

Imran played the cynical assistant who bumps into the hopelessly romantic girl (Sonam Kapoor) in I Hate Luv Storys. In an interview with Rediff from 2010, Imran said: “When I saw Sonam's character in I Hate Luv Storys, I realised that there are many girls who live in a fool's paradise and feel that there is some 'Raj' kind of hero in real life who will come and solve all their problems -- in the same way Shah Rukh's character Raj rescues Simran (Kajol) in DDLJ. In real life, many girls never come to terms with the fact that love stories don't exist, because there is no real Raj. It is entirely true. What I liked about I Hate Luv Storys is the fact that the film puts us somewhere in middle. Both our characters start realising that fact; and Sonam's character also starts accepting realities of life. And (my character) too grows up and realises that there is something called love.”

On not getting his due in Bollywood

Miss Imran at the movies? The actor had candidly opened up on his journey in Bollywood and shared that he was always measured with the box office returns of his films.

“I have never felt I quite got my due. I have often felt that in my career I have done good films, hit movies but the credit somehow goes to the director and people say ‘he made him act’ or to the promotions. But when a film flops the responsibility is mine and somehow all the flops that I had, have been with big directors so I feel ‘You are such established directors and all the blame is on me!’ When I have given hits with first time directors then the credit goes to the producers. This has been a trend throughout my career. There is a strange perception about me,” Imran told PTI.

