Happy Patel review: This Vir Das starrer aims to be quirky and different but quirky isn't always funny

Happy Patel

Cast: Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh

Director: Vir Das

Rating: ★★.5 In an industry that churns out comedies by the dozen, genuine experimentation is a rarity. Look westward and you’ll find unapologetically unhinged comedies like You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, Sacha Baron Cohen’s The Dictator, or James Franco’s The Interview, each absurd in its own way. In India, bold comedy feels even scarcer. The last audacious example that comes to mind is Delhi Belly, a film that didn’t just crack jokes but tore up the rulebook with its adult certified humour. Happy Patel movie review: Vir Das plays a clumsy spy in the movie.

The makers of Delhi Belly are back with another one, Happy Patel. Is this one as funny?

What is the plot of Happy Patel? The story revolves around Happy Patel (Vir Das) a man raised by two fathers who is suddenly informed that he has been chosen to become an MI7 spy. Trained abroad, Happy is sent on a mission to India, landing in Goa, where he meets dancer Rupa (Mithila Palkar) and promptly falls in love. Goa, however, is ruled by local gangster Mama (Mona Singh), who is baying for Happy’s blood. What follows forms the rest of the plot.

Happy Patel must have sounded terrific on paper, largely because the film never intends to take itself seriously. Every character is given a quirk. The trouble is, it plays out like that friend in the group who is blissfully unaware of how half their jokes are unfunny. But one doesn't have the heart to tell them.

The film, written by Vir himself and Amogh Ranadive, opens on a quirky note, aided by a cameo from Aamir Khan (he should really do a full-fledged comedy soon) Unfortunately, shortly after, the film begins to lose its way. Most of the humour hinges on Happy mispronouncing Hindi words as a foreigner learning the language for the first time. Dost becomes dast (diarrhoea), paas turns into puss, and there is even a parody of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic arms-stretched pose, punctuated by the line 'Rahul, naam toh Tsunami hoga'.. that, in essence, is the comic arsenal on display.