Harshvardhan Rane says seeing his father longing for love drew him to romantic roles: ‘Saw him with 5-6 partners'

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently garnering praise for his recent release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The actor made his debut in the film industry with Sanam Teri Kasam, where he played a romantic hero. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Harshvardhan revealed what draws him towards romantic roles. (Also Read: Hansal Mehta responds to criticism for celebrating ‘misogynistic film’ Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat) Harshvardhan Rane reveals what attracts him to romantic hero roles.

Harshvardhan Rane on being drawn to romantic roles

Harshvardhan gained recognition after Sanam Teri Kasam and has now returned with another romantic hero role. Talking about what pulls him towards such roles. Harshvardhan said, "I saw my father with 5-6 partners in different timelines. I guess I silently observed him longing for love, soul connection, and emotional bonds. I remember as a child I used to observe him without allowing him to get uncomfortable about me absorbing all that he felt and what he dealt with."

The actor also spoke about his experience working with Sonam Bajwa in the film. He described her as a performer with immense untapped potential, praising her sincerity and emotional depth. He added that Sonam is not just a successful commercial heroine but also a powerful actor capable of commanding a scene even in silence.

Harshvardhan made his Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016 alongside Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane. Though the film initially underperformed at the box office, it later found immense popularity on social media. Upon its re-release, it broke several box office records, emerging as the highest-grossing re-release, earning ₹41 crore worldwide.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead role alongside Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera in pivotal roles. The film opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and has earned ₹16.75 crore at the domestic box office so far, despite tough competition from Thamma.

Harshvardhan will next be seen in Silaa. Directed by Omung Kumar B, the film also features Sadi Khateeb, Ipsitaa, and television actor Karanveer Mehra in lead roles. The release date is yet to be announced.