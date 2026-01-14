Edit Profile
    Has Aamir Khan's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic been delayed? Know when Rajkumar Hirani film will go on floors

    Reportedly, a fresh draft of the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic script is being done, as per Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's vision about the filmmaker's journey.

    Updated on: Jan 14, 2026 6:27 PM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
    Months after reports of Rajkumar Hirani's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, starring Aamir Khan, being on hold, a new report says that it has been delayed. As per Mid-Day, after fine-tuning the script, the production of the film will begin in March this year.

    Aamir Khan will star in Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited Dadasaheb Phalke biopic.
    Aamir Khan will star in Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited Dadasaheb Phalke biopic.

    Update about Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

    Reportedly, a fresh draft of the script is being done, which will match both Aamir and Rajkumar's vision about the filmmaker's journey. Quoting its source, Mid-day reported, “Hirani and Aamir agree that the film must feel emotionally contemporary while staying rooted in history."

    "The rewrite is to fine-tune the balance of humour and sincerity. They want to ensure that the character arc captures Phalke’s stature. The draft will likely be finalised by February, and production will begin in late March,” it added.

    Last year, Bollywood Hungama, citing its source, had given details about the project. “Aamir Khan heard the script of Dadasaheb Phalke from Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. He felt that the script didn’t have enough elements to make it suitable for a theatrical release. He expected Raju and Abhijat to follow their usual approach of blending laughter with emotion and drama. But the script lacked comedy, which raised doubts in Aamir’s mind, prompting him to ask Raju to rewrite it. Raju and Abhijat were shocked by Aamir’s reaction and are now considering their next steps,” it reported.

    About Dadasaheb Phalke

    Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, better known as Dadasaheb Phalke, was a pioneering figure of Indian cinema. He directed 1913's Raja Harishchandra, regarded as India's first feature film. His other notable films include Lanka Dahan, Shri Krishna Janma and Kaliya Mardan.

    About Aamir's last film

    Fans saw Aamir last in RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par. It also stars Genelia D'Souza alongside newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film features Aamir in the role of a basketball coach, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals.

