Has Aamir Khan's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic been delayed? Know when Rajkumar Hirani film will go on floors

Months after reports of Rajkumar Hirani's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, starring Aamir Khan, being on hold, a new report says that it has been delayed. As per Mid-Day, after fine-tuning the script, the production of the film will begin in March this year. Aamir Khan will star in Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited Dadasaheb Phalke biopic.

Update about Dadasaheb Phalke biopic Reportedly, a fresh draft of the script is being done, which will match both Aamir and Rajkumar's vision about the filmmaker's journey. Quoting its source, Mid-day reported, “Hirani and Aamir agree that the film must feel emotionally contemporary while staying rooted in history."

"The rewrite is to fine-tune the balance of humour and sincerity. They want to ensure that the character arc captures Phalke’s stature. The draft will likely be finalised by February, and production will begin in late March,” it added.

Last year, Bollywood Hungama, citing its source, had given details about the project. “Aamir Khan heard the script of Dadasaheb Phalke from Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. He felt that the script didn’t have enough elements to make it suitable for a theatrical release. He expected Raju and Abhijat to follow their usual approach of blending laughter with emotion and drama. But the script lacked comedy, which raised doubts in Aamir’s mind, prompting him to ask Raju to rewrite it. Raju and Abhijat were shocked by Aamir’s reaction and are now considering their next steps,” it reported.

About Dadasaheb Phalke Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, better known as Dadasaheb Phalke, was a pioneering figure of Indian cinema. He directed 1913's Raja Harishchandra, regarded as India's first feature film. His other notable films include Lanka Dahan, Shri Krishna Janma and Kaliya Mardan.