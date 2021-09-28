Heartbroken Abhay Deol fangirls react to suggestive pics with Shilo Shiv Suleman: 'Alexa, play Jag Soona Soona Lage'

Abhay Deol caused mass heartbreak online when he posted a bunch of pictures with artist Shilo Shiv Suleman. His fans were convinced that it was a declaration of love, and didn't hesitate before expressing their sadness at Abhay being off the market.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Abhay wrote in his caption, “Fluid, free, flowing, creative, soothing, fun, fearless, sensual, calming, inspiring, dynamic, talented, sexy. Oh and @shiloshivsuleman is all of those things too!” She replied, “Nothing taboo on this table. More adventures soon!” +

In the first of his three pictures, Shilo had her hand on Abhay's cheek; in the second, he planted a kiss on her cheek; and in the third, he pretended to be licking her. One person commented, “Third photo (laughing emoji) I love her work.” Monica Dogra commented, “Love you both.”

But the majority of the comments section was filled with heartbroken fans. One person wrote, “Oh well.” Another commented, “Alexa, play Jag Soona Soona Lage.”

A third fan wrote, “Why do this to all fangirls on Sunday morning?” A fourth person wrote, “My heart is broken, somebody pls declare it A NATIONAL HOLIDAY. You cannot do this to my fragile heart. BUT I AM HAPPY FOR YOU.”

Another fan mock-threatened him to come back home in the evening and face the music, and one more fan wrote, “I thought we had a connection. This is heartbreaking.”

Abhay, who was recently seen in the Disney Channel film Spin, was long considered the poster boy for parallel Hindi cinema, having appeared in projects such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Dev D.