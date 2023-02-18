Helen says she would hide herself in car out of respect for Salma Khan

It's been over a decade since Helen took to the big screen for a film role. Her last big role as an actor was in Madhur Bhandarkar's Heroine (2012), where she played a veteran artiste. She discussed her life journey and her big break as a dancer in films in a chat with actor Arbaaz Khan. She also got personal and discussed her relationship with Arbaaz's father, screenwriter Salim Khan, during the 1970s. Helen spoke about how she had respect for Salim's first wife, Salma Khan, that she did her best to keep a distance from her during the initial days of their relationship. (Also read: Salim Khan on Salma Khan's reaction when he told her he wanted to marry Helen: 'She didn't say I did something good')

The veteran actor-dancer, who has acted in over a thousand films, arrived in India from Myanmar, then Burma, in 1943 with her family to escape from the neighbouring country. She joined films as a young woman, barely out of her teens, and eventually met Salim Khan on a few films that they were cast together on. He helped Helen out when she was going through a tough phase in her life, financially and career wise as well, and also helped out with a few acting opportunities. They eventually grew close during the 1970s. However, Salim was already married with four children.

In the interview with Arbaaz on his show The Invincibles, Helen stated that she never wanted Salim to separate from his family. She also spoke of the tremendous respect she had for Salma. The actor said, "In the beginning, what I used to do, you know when I used to pass Bandstand, and I would know sometimes Mummy [Salma] is standing in the balcony, I would duck right down so she would not see me and think that the car would be empty near your house. I used to keep her respect so much."

Arbaaz later revealed that their relations are so good now that when Helen doesn't turn up for family functions or lunches, the first phone call that comes through is from Salma to ask her when she is coming over. Helen gave a lot of credit to Salma, who she said must have gone through a lot during the 1970s. She also added that she is a firm believer in destiny and that jo hone hai wohi hota hai (whatever happens will happen).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON