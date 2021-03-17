IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain is on road trip with gorilla who loves Hrithik Roshan. Watch
Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.
Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.
bollywood

Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain is on road trip with gorilla who loves Hrithik Roshan. Watch

Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain stars in a new comedy, co-starring a gorilla with big love for Bollywood. Watch the teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST

Amazon Prime Video has released a quirky new teaser for upcoming comedy film Hello Charlie. It stars Aadar Jain with a very filmy gorilla.

Aadar is seen essaying the role of a young simpleton from a small town who has been given the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. The teaser show them in a truck, fighting over which song to play. While Aadar is vibing to Ambarsariya, the gorilla seems a big fan of Hrithik Roshan's Ude.


Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi also star in the movie. The film will be out on April 9.

Talking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani said, "We’ve had multiple projects in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, and Hello Charlie will be our first feature together. With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space. It brings us immense joy to present this endearing story which is sure to elevate and engage the family and kid friendly audiences. I hope that the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it. Can’t wait to treat the audience with Hello Charlie on 9th April.”

Also read: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala addresses follower's 'curiosity' on how her boyfriend died

Director Pankaj Saraswat said, “Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film’s unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained.”

This will be Aadar's first film after his debut film, Qaidi Band. The film had release in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ott amazon prime video

Related Stories

Aadar Jain hypes Tara Sutaria's Tadap.
Aadar Jain hypes Tara Sutaria's Tadap.
bollywood

Tara Sutaria showers boyfriend Aadar Jain with love as he hypes up Tadap

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Tara Sutaria shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Tadap. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain at Rajiv Kapoor's house.
Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain at Rajiv Kapoor's house.
bollywood

Kareena-Saif, Alia-Ranbir, Tara-Aadar attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:57 AM IST
The Kapoor family all came together to cheer up Randhir Kapoor on his 74th birthday on Sunday. The veteran actor recently lost his brother, Rajiv Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Singer Arjun Kanungo will be making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Radhe, which has been helmed by Prabhudeva
Singer Arjun Kanungo will be making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Radhe, which has been helmed by Prabhudeva
bollywood

Arjun Kanungo: Salman bhai was always clear about releasing Radhe in theatres

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo says superstar Salman Khan was always sure about releasing his film, Radhe, on the big screen
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19.
Tara Sutaria was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19.
bollywood

Tara Sutaria confirms testing negative for Covid-19

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Reports did the rounds suggesting that Tara Sutaria had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has now confirmed that she has tested negative and assured fans she was healthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been friends since their childhood.
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been friends since their childhood.
bollywood

When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna had once revealed that Karan Johar confessed his love for her when they were young. Karan confirmed the claim and added that she was the only woman he loved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.
Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.
bollywood

Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain is on road trip with gorilla who loves Hrithik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain stars in a new comedy, co-starring a gorilla with big love for Bollywood. Watch the teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trishala Dutt was asked about how her boyfriend had died,
Trishala Dutt was asked about how her boyfriend had died,
bollywood

Trishala Dutt addresses follower's 'curiosity' on how her boyfriend died

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala has addressed a follower's query about her boyfriend's death. Trishala had previously talked about how much his death affected her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
bollywood

Madhuri wishes son Arin on 18th birthday: 'With freedom comes responsibilities'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit has shared a birthday wish for son Arin who turned 18 this year. She shared two then-and-now pictures with him on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
bollywood

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • John Abraham has turned down speculations that the release date of his film, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be changed to avert a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
bollywood

Aamir Khan on quitting social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan, who has quit social media, said there is now an increased role of media as he will now communicate with his fans through media only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted in new stylish haircut, blue lenses

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan claims he was just looking for samosas in the menu in new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan has shared two new pictures on Instagram and his fans can't believe his claim in the caption. It takes about the actor's love for samosas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
bollywood

Navya Naveli shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared some unseen childhood pictures of daughter Shweta Bachchan on her 47th birthday. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her with a lovely family picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol often shares memes of herself.
Kajol often shares memes of herself.
bollywood

Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • Actor Kajol has shared a new meme of herself, poking fun at her 'good appetite'. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels blessed when he gets to come back to Delhi
Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels blessed when he gets to come back to Delhi
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat: People connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
“Delhi mein jo fursat milti hai gediyan marne ki woh aur kahin nahi,” says actor Pulkit Samrat while confessing his love for the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram pictures have impressed one and all, including sister Janhvi Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP