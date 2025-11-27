‘My emotions are unfolding as I see these’: Hema Malini shares anniversary pics with Dharmendra, recalls happy moments

Bollywood icon Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. The actor was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week and has been recuperating at home. Tributes and condolences from several stars followed quickly, as many called his death the ‘end of an era.’ For Hema Malini, it was a huge personal loss, as she broke her silence in an emotional tribute on her X account. (Also read: Hema Malini breaks silence on Dharmendra’s death with emotional note: ‘My loss is indescribable’) Hema Malini shared a series of picture with her late husband Dharmendra.

Hema shares pictures with Dharmendra

The actor shared several unseen pictures with Dharmendra to recall the happy moments with him over the last few years. One picture of the two of them was taken on their anniversary, as a huge garland was put on them as they smiled for the camera. In another picture, Dharmendra held a bouquet of flowers gifted to him from Hema. A sweet note read, ‘Happy birthday to the love of my life.’ Esha Deol and Dharmendra were seen twinning in white shirts in a third pic, smiling for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Hema wrote, “Some lovely family moments… simply treasured photos.” In another post, she mentioned, “I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these (red heart emoticon).”

Hema and Dharmendra's love story

Dharmendra was only 19 when he married Prakash Kaur in 1954. After the birth of his four children (Sunny Deol, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta) and a move to Mumbai, cupid struck Dharmendra when he met Hema Malini for the first time. From Sharafat and Tum Haseen Main Jawan, followed by Naya Zamana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Patthar Aur Payal, Pratigya, and Sholay, they worked in multiple films and became a hit pair. The two got married in 1980, despite Dharmendra being already married at that time. Their relationship faced public scrutiny but endured over the decades. They have two daughters: Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama Ikkis' starring Agastya Nanda.