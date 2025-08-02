Here's why Shah Rukh Khan's arm is in a cast in his National Award acceptance video; all about his injury

Shah Rukh Khan is now a National Award winner. The actor was announced as the joint winner of Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards on Friday evening. A few hours later, the actor took to Instagram to share a word of gratitude in a video message to his fans. And while many congratulated the actor, a few noticed something unusual - the superstar's arm was in a cast in the video. Shah Rukh Khan wore a cast on his right arm in his video message after the National Award win.

Shah Rukh wears a cast on his arm

Shah Rukh thanked his Jawan director Atlee, fans, his team, and also his family after the win in a video message. The actor wore a black polo t-shirt with black trousers and a grey beanie. His right arm was in a cast. The actor joked about his injury in the caption of the post. "Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today," he joked.

All about Shah Rukh Khan's injury

Shah Rukh had suffered an injury while shooting his upcoming film, King, a couple of weeks ago. HT reported the actor was shooting an intense sequence for the Siddharth Anand directorial at a studio in Mumbai when he injured himself. “He was shooting in Mumbai when he was injured. The exact details of the injury are being held under wraps at the moment. It is more of a muscular injury and nothing serious. That being said, it is not being taken lightly. Shah Rukh has travelled to the US for medical attention. He has been suggested to take a one-month rest,” a source told us.

Due to the injury, King's planned shoot schedule for July and August has been cancelled. Shooting will resume later once Shah Rukh has healed. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh's first on-screen collaboration with daughter, Suhana Khan.

However, SRK seems to be in good spirits. In his video message, the actor joked about his injury. Addressing his fans, he said, "I would love to spread my arms and share my love, but I am a bit indisposed. But don't worry! Just keep the popcorn ready. I will be back in theatres and soon on the screen." He then proceeded to do his signature arms-wide pose, with only one hand extended.

About the 71st National Film Awards

At the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh shared the Best Actor prize with Vikrant Massey, who was adjudged joint winner for his performance in 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. 12th Fail also won Best Film.