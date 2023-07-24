Priyakanta Laishram on Bollywood breaking silence on Manipur violence: Unimaginable damage has already been done

It was in May this year when the horrific Manipur incident occurred where two women were attacked by a mob and paraded naked. And it was only after two months that it caught the attention of the country. However, it’s not the only dreadful thing that has happened in the state, actor-filmmaker Priyakanta Laishram tells us. “There have also reportedly been other rape and murder cases involving women from both communities (Meitei and Kuki). It is unjustifiable, egregiously awful, inhumane, and shameful that men consistently use violence against women as a weapon of war, as a threat against and an instrument of intimidation against communities,” he laments. Priyakanta Laishram speaks about the condition back home in Manipur.

After the video of the women being assaulted went viral, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kiara Advani among others came out to condemn the act and demand justice for the victims. But Laishram calls it “beyond disappointing” that it took a horrifying incident like this to catch the attention of influential people..

“Two-and-a-half-months of complete silence is a very long time. It is truly very depressing to observe how our culture and country consistently wait for some terrible events to occur before taking a stand for something, even if it means endangering the lives of others. It’s sad how Bollywood and the central government consistently turn a blind eye to events occurring in India’s northeastern regions yet are constantly overreacting to events occurring in other foreign countries,” says Laishram, adding that their stance is crucial because they have the power to influence billions of people and bring about some form of resolution or peace. “As a result, it stings when they simply choose ignorance,” he adds.

While the director — known for making films on taboo subjects such as child abuse, male rape, LGBTQ issues, and drug menace — appreciates that some Bollywood celebrities have at last started to speak up, he argues that it’s too little, too late.

“In the past few months, unimaginable damage has already been done, making change impossible to implement immediately. We must join together with the genuine intent of assisting the destroyed state of Manipur, not merely for show. But I do hope more influential people from other states of India will come up and that they will continue to speak up for the struggling state and its citizens and support the adoption of sensible policies that will restore the state’s tranquillity,” he notes.

Even as it’s the matter of the entire state’s safety, Laishram, in particular, is scared about his family. “The condition in my state has been horrific. Everyone in my immediate and extended family is currently in Manipur. Up until recently, the entire region had been subject to curfews and riots; however, the valley regions, where my family stays, have recently seen some relaxation. Some of my extended family members who reside in the remote and hilly regions of Manipur are being evicted from their homes and finding it extremely difficult to find refuge. Nearly three months of non-stop bloodshed and a total internet blackout have passed. The way my folks live there is extremely difficult to describe. We’ve been so horrified to the core that anytime I call someone close to me, I feel a terrible sense of uneasiness and worry, wondering if it might be the last time I ever speak to them,” he shares.

Laishram also goes on to talk about the factors that he feels contribute to the perpetuation of stereotypes and ignorance about the region by the mainstream film industry. He says it’s the dearth of information about Northeast India in textbooks, media and other sources. “The mainstream media and the film industry must first be informed about the region and its diversity and cultural richness in order to prevent the perpetuation of damaging stereotypes. The media must portray Northeast India and its people in a more nuanced and realistic way. This necessitates bringing on additional Northeast Indian journalists, authors, actors and filmmakers who can offer a genuine viewpoint on the area,” he ends.

