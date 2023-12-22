Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel steal attention at Anand Pandit's bash; newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin also attend

The 60th birthday celebration of film producer Anand Pandit on Thursday was a star-studded affair. All from Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan to Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff graced the event. Also read: Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan greet each other with a hug at Anand Pandit's birthday bash. Watch Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, Ameesha Patel, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan at Anand Pandit's birthday bash.

Kajol made a striking appearance at the party in a sequined sky-blue saree with a stylish slit and a pallu trailing behind. Shah Rukh Khan attended as well and playfully remarked that he aspires to look like Anand Pandit at 60, jokingly stating that he seeks diet and fitness tips from the film producer. This was his first appearance after the release of his film Dunki the same day.

Hrithik Roshan arrived with father Rakesh Roshan. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his new film Fighter, looked a dapper in a black suit and a matching hat. His co-star Karan Singh Grover was also spotted at the party. Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam Sinha and one of his twin sons also attended the bash.

Mallika Sherawat, Sunny Leone with husband, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar and Tanishaa Mukerji at Anand Pandit's bash.

Stealing the spotlight at the event was Ameesha Patel, basking in the success of Gadar 2. The 48-year-old actor looked stunning in a short beige skirt-top. She paired it with matching golden heels and had her hair tied in a ponytail. Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram made their first public appearance after their recently concluded wedding celebrations. New parents Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also made it to the bash. Disha looked lovely in a short red dress with Rahul complementing her in a black suit.

Amitabh Bachchan and his Eklavya: The Royal Guard co-star Jackie Shroff had a reunion at the party. Amitabh was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and the two greeted Jackie with warm hugs. They all posed together for the paparazzi.

Among others spotted at the bash were Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti, Aruna Irani, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanishaa Mukerji. Suniel Shetty, Sunil Grover. Sunny Leone arrived at the party with husband Daniel Weber and posed in style in a backless black gown. Mallika Sherawat made a rare appearance at the party.

