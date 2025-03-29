Hrithik Roshan wishes son Hrehaan on birthday, says 'no errors could affect your worth for me'; ex-wife Sussanne reacts

Actor Hrithik Roshan has penned a sweet note as his elder son Hrehaan Roshan clocked his 19th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hrithik said that he has "never met anyone as interesting a soul as you". He also shared a photo of Hrehaan. (Also Read | Sussanne Khan wishes ‘sonshine’ Hrehaan on birthday; shares unseen pics with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan) Hrithik Roshan shared a birthday post for his son, Hrehaan Roshan, on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan wishes son Hrehaan on 19th birthday

In the picture, Hrehaan wore a black T-shirt under a black jacket and grey pants. He looked away from the camera while resting his hand on his waist. Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote, "I love you not because you are so amazing, which you are by the way in every way Ray, But I love you because you exist."

Hrithik pens sweet note for Hrehaan

Praising Hrehaan, Hrithik continued, "I have met many humans in my life. Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you. As you take your next steps into the real world, my son, know that there is nothing you could ever do that could make me love you more than I already do. No amount of success and no amount of errors could ever affect your worth in my eyes."

Hrithik's ex-Sussanne reacts to his post

Hrithik wished Hrehaan to be himself. "So go forth and be yourself with complete abandon, ease and effortlessness, your depth will take you far and high. Happy 19th birthday Hrehaan (red heart emoji)," concluded his note. Reacting to the post, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, "(Red heart emojis) so beautifully expressed (raised hands emojis)."

About Hrithik's family

Hrehaan is the elder son of Sussanne and Hrithik. The duo tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. While they welcomed Hrehaan in 2006, their younger son, Hridaan Roshan, was born in 2008. Sussanne and Hrithik separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. Hrithik is currently dating actor Saba Azad.

Hrithik upcoming films

Hrithik will be next seen in War 2, which is set to release worldwide in theatres on August 14. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming movie will also feature Jr NTR.

He is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, the next instalment in his blockbuster superhero franchise. The much-anticipated film will be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) in association with Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions and is scheduled to go on floors early next year.

Hrithik, who has headlined all three previous films in the franchise, takes over the directing duties from his father, Rakesh Roshan.