Huma Qureshi says casting agent told her to 'do younger parts' after Maharani, Tarla: ‘You are such a beautiful woman’

Actor Huma Qureshi has diverse projects added to her filmography, with projects such as Maharani and Tarla shining bright. But the actor has revealed getting a phone call from a casting agent discouraging her to take on such mature roles, and made a request that left her stunned. Huma will be next seen in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3.(Instagram)

Huma looks back

Huma shared her views during a session at a conclave. She was speaking at ‘The Maharani of Reinvention: Breaking Stereotypes, Empowering Women’ session at India Today's Indo-UAE Conclave.

Huma said, “After the success of Maharani and Tarla, which has got me immense love, one casting director called me and said, ‘You are such a beautiful woman. Why are you ageing yourself by playing these characters? There are so many other makers who want to work. Try to do younger parts.’ I am like, ‘Why does this burden of playing younger parts always fall on girls? Why are we expected to try to look younger than who I am? I have done my fair share of singing and dancing around the trees, but if a great script comes my way, I should say no to it because I am afraid of portraying someone a few years older than me”.

The actor added, “The problem is either I can do multiple cosmetic surgeries and sit at home and wait for certain filmmakers to call me, or I can go and work with those makers who are making all these interesting scripts, and they want to work with me. This has been a huge shift when you start taking control of your own life choices and narratives".

Huma Qureshi's upcoming project

Huma will be next seen in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal characters. The actor will soon be back with the fourth season of her OTT show Maharani, in which she is seen in the role of a politician, Rani Bharati. The first season premiered on SonyLIV in 2021, with the second season released in 2022. The third season was released on SonyLIV on March 7, 2024. The release date of the fourth season is not out yet. Maharani has been created by Subhash Kapoor and is directed by Saurabh Bhave. It also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah.