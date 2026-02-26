'I actually rubbed my eyes!': Hema Malini pleasantly surprised by a Mumbai street cleanup
Hema Malini praised the transformation of a Mumbai street, highlighting the clear pavements and shopfronts. She credited local BJP MLA Ameet Satam for the same.
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini recently expressed surprise and appreciation after witnessing a visible transformation on a busy Mumbai street. Taking to social media, the BJP Member of Parliament from Mathura shared photographs of the Irla stretch in Andheri West, noting that the area, usually crowded with hawkers and encroachments, appeared unusually clear and pedestrian-friendly.
In her post, Hema wrote, “Such a pleasant surprise today when I took the familiar route through Irla – I actually rubbed my eyes and asked the driver if he had taken the correct road! All encroachments on the platforms removed, shop windows actually visible, happy public using the sidewalks to go about their work – Irla transformed! All due to the commitment of the BJP MLA from Andheri West (Mumbai Suburban) Shri Ameet Satam who has also been appointed as the BJP President – Mumbai unit. I hope this clean drive continues to be maintained 11#mumbaisuburb #mumbaikar."
The images she posted showed clear pavements and unobstructed shopfronts, a contrast to the usual congestion caused by roadside stalls and vendors that often make pedestrian movement difficult. The actor credited the clean-up effort to local BJP MLA Ameet Satam and expressed hope that the drive would be sustained in the long run.
Hema, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 and has since remained active in public life, frequently uses her social media platforms to highlight civic issues and commend administrative efforts.
Recently, Hema had shared a heartfelt note celebrating her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, after he received international recognition at the BAFTA awards. She expressed pride over his enduring legacy and global appreciation, calling it a moment of honour for Indian cinema and for their family.
Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars, remained active in films even in his late eighties. The legendary actor, known for classics across decades, remains a towering figure in Indian cinema, with fans continuing to celebrate his contribution to the industry.
Dharmendra passed away on 24 November last year, at the age of 89, after a prolonged illness, surrounded by family in Mumbai. His death was widely mourned across the film industry and political circles. At the 79th BAFTA Awards in 2026, he was honoured in the In Memoriam segment, recognising his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema over six decades.
