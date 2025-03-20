I can get married at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find partner at 60: Vikram Bhatt on actor's relationship with Gauri Spratt

Actor Aamir Khan, on his 60th birthday, confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt. Now speaking with ETimes, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt talked about Aamir finding a partner at the age of 60. (Also Read | Aamir Khan steps out with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt for the first time after going public. Watch) Vikram Bhatt spoke about Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt.

Vikram Bhatt on Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's relationship

Vikram spoke about how relationship for a person changes with time. He said, "Well, if I can get married at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find a partner at 60? Age is just a number. There's no age for finding happiness. As life goes by, it stops being about the excitement of a relationship and sexuality. It starts becoming more and more about companionship and not being lonely."

"Having someone to hold your hand, someone to understand you, someone to say that it's going to be alright. I'm very happy for Aamir if he has found that in a person. I wish him the best because he's a great guy and deserves happiness," he added.

About Aamir and Gauri

Recently, Aamir and Gauri were spotted together for the first time in public. In the pictures, Aamir stepped out of a building and smiled for the paparazzi. He waited for Gauri and quickly escorted her to the car.

During an informal meet and greet event, Aamir introduced his partner to the media. "I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night. She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year and a half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai, and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

About Aamir's relationships

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir's next film

In the coming months, Aamir will be seen headlining Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role. It will release in theatres on Christmas this year.