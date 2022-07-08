Ibrahim Ali Khan sent Alia Bhatt hilarious but cute text message, she read it out on Koffee With Karan

Actor Alia Bhatt shared details about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor as she appeared on the maiden episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 with actor Ranveer Singh. The Karan Johar show returned with a new season on Thursday on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. In the episode, Alia also revealed that she was ‘obsessed’ with actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, whom she called ‘Iggy’. Ibrahim is the brother of actor Sara Ali Khan and son of actor Amrita Singh. Read more: Here's everything that happened on Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 1

When host Karan Johar asked Alia what she thought was the ‘best compliment’ she received for her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released in February, Alia took Ibrahim's name and narrated why he was the ‘cutest person’ she's ever met. Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the upcoming Karan Johar-directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Answering Karan's question, Alia said, "Everyone in the industry is very sweet. But there is one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is the cutest person I have ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message."

Alia also read out a message she said Ibrahim sent her, when he congratulated her for Gangubai Kathiawadi, as Ranveer and Karan had a good laugh. After apologising to Ibrahim for sharing his message with the world, Alia said, “Had to remove the time to message you personally... I cannot believe this is the same lady I learn from every time, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So so good! Best actress in this country.”

Alia's upcoming projects include her Netflix film Darlings featuring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir in the Ayan Mukerji adventure-drama Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna and hits theatres on September 9, 2022.

