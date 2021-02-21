“If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years”
Strap Other than his character, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he doesn’t ponder much over the scale of the film, as “hatke characters” are his focus; adds you have to prove yourself in every film.
I love characters that have complications. I want them to be idealistic or maybe not, but I surely don’t want cliché characters,” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who reveals that the primary thing for him in a project is his character and the rest follows.
“If the part offered to me, doesn’t work, then I don’t look at the rest of the project. Story aur sab kuch, phir bhaata nahin hai. I don’t want to be the same; an actor, who has been playing a hero for 35 years! If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years. That’s why I plan my films in a way that they are different from each other so I have fun shooting them and the audience can look forward to a new me,” says the Sacred Games actor, who enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men last year, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
Since his breakout role, Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, Siddiqui has proved his talent and versatility in many roles and web shows. Other than his character, he says he doesn’t ponder much over the scale of the film, as “hatke characters” are his focus. The actor who has made a name for himself shares that his journey in films has been the same like every other actor. “Initially, you get some films in which you stand out and people notice you, so they become game changers movies. But to depend on them and to think that ab nikal padi gaadi, galat thought hai. Every film gives you a different experience and you have to prove in every film. If you get a century in one match, you have to deliver a good score in the next one too. You can’t rest on your laurels. I think every film should be treated with the same respect and and zeal which is how you make a name. Giving one or two hit films don’t make you an actor. In fact, being consistent and experimenting with roles throughout your career proves and makes you an actor. That’s why every film is important. Aisa kehna ke do saal pehle ek hit di, aur usi ke hangover mein rahena, ya 20 saal tak usi hangover mein rahena, sahi nahin hai (laughs). Ek body of work hota hai and if any actor has passion for his work, then that helps you focus on characters which you work on and create that magic. That is the process and every actor enjoys it,” he concludes
