IIFA honoured us quite a few times in these 25 years: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan

PTI |
Mar 10, 2025 03:58 PM IST

IIFA honoured us quite a few times in these 25 years: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan

New Delhi, Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan says IIFA began in 2000, the same year his son Hrithik Roshan made his debut with "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" and the gala has honoured them "quite a few times" over the years.

IIFA honoured us quite a few times in these 25 years: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan
IIFA honoured us quite a few times in these 25 years: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan

Roshan was present at the green carpet of International Indian Film Academy Awards. He said it makes him happy that the event is celebrating its anniversary in the country.

"IIFA came into the industry 25 years ago in 2000. And my son Hrithik Roshan also came in 2000 and with great luck, at the first award function only his film ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ won many awards. We are very happy about that. And since then, IIFA has been honouring us quite a few times in these 25 years," he told reporters on Sunday.

"They have taken us global and I am very happy that they are celebrating the 25th anniversary here in Jaipur because I love this place. I love Rajasthan. I have made a couple of films over here, ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Koyla’. So I know this place very well. I love the food over here, the people and the costumes that they wear here. And it's a very colourful place," he added.

Hrithik's debut film featured the actor co-starring Ameesha Patel and went on to become a hit. It was also re-released in January in theatres on Hrithik's 51st birthday.

Rakesh also spoke about the documentary "The Roshans" which explored the legacy and contributions to the cinema industry by musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, music director Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh and Hrithik.

"I made 17 films and I never got so many phone calls and messages as I got for ‘The Roshans’. And I am very happy that I could make my father proud because today's generation didn't know about my father and today they know about my father. So I am very happy about that," he said.

The filmmaker also shared an update on "Krrish 4" and said he will make an announcement soon. "Very soon. I will announce it very soon."

The film will be the fourth installment to the "Krrish" franchise which began in 2003 with "Koi... Mil Gaya". The sequels were released in 2006 and 2013, featuring Hrithik in the role of a superhero Krrish.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

