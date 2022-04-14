Ileana D'cruz was 'self-conscious' about her body, had suicidal thoughts due to a separate 'very sensitive topic'

Ileana D'cruz recently opened up about her struggles with body image issues and suicidal thoughts, but clarified that both of them are separate topics. The actor said that she had been self-conscious about her body from a very young age. She also revealed that she hit a very low point in her life during which she had suicidal thoughts due to a very sensitive topic. Also Read| Ileana D’Cruz shares unedited photo, says she deleted apps to make her look ‘slimmer’

Ileana, who is quite vocal about her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder, had previously expressed her disappointment in an Instagram Live when an article suggested that she had attempted suicide due to the same issue. Asked about the incident, the actor said that the article might have been written with good intentions, but it annoyed her because it made wrong assumptions about her.

She told Bollywood Hungama, “I came across an article, because many people messaged me that 'we didn't know this about you.' It was I think meant in good intent, but it annoyed me because a lot of stuff was taken out of context. Yes I've had body issues, from the time I was probably 12, I was very self-conscious. that's one aspect.”

She added, "The other aspect about the suicidal bit, it is a very very sensitive topic, and there has been a time where I hit a really low point in my life, and it got to a situation where I was thinking about stuff, but it wasn't related to body issues. Those are two separate issues, so I didn't like the fact that they clubbed them together like that 'oh you know because she had body issues.' I said, 'no,' not to say that if somebody else is going through something like that, you should downplay it."

Ileana D’Cruz was recently seen in a song named Ooo Ooo, which is composed and sung by Qaran with lyrics by Qaran and Siddhesh Patole. She will next be seen in Unfair and Lovely opposite actor Randeep Hooda. The film will tell the story of a woman’s fight against colorism. Ileana will also be seen in a Shrisha Guha Thakurta directorial which also stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

