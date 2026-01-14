Imran Khan credits his GF Lekha Washington, daughter for loving him ‘selflessly’: It has been crucial to my healing

Actor Imran Khan has opened up about how the "truthful and selfless" love of his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and his daughter, Imara, has been "crucial to my healing." Speaking with NDTV, he also said that the past five-six years "have been just better and better." Imran and Lekha Washington reportedly started dating in 2020. Imran Khan and Lekha Washington started dating each other in 2020.

Imran Khan talks about his GF Lekha Washington, daughter Imara Imran talked about tackling his depression and coming out of it. He shared that finding love for the second time in Lekha has been "empowering, uplifting, and a two-way thing."

He added, "To be loved by someone truly gives you strength and heals you. To give love truthfully and selflessly to another also is empowering and healing. And I have found this, in between my daughter and my partner Lekha, to give and to receive love. It has been absolutely crucial to my healing and to my own growth and well-being."

Imran on how his therapy helped him The actor talked about his therapy, for which he feels "very settled within myself." "The last few years in particular, every year has been better than the last. The last five-six years have been just better and better. And the last couple of years have kind of coincided with me feeling very settled within myself and feeling a desire to work," he shared.

About Imran's marriage, divorce, his relationship with Lekha Imran married Avantika Malik in 2011. They got divorced in 2019. They are parents to a daughter. Rumours of their separation began in 2019, but neither Imran nor Avantika commented about it. In 2023, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to go their separate ways.

Reportedly, Imran and Lekha rented a house together in Mumbai. As per Money Control, Imran and Lekha have leased the sea-facing apartment in the Bandra area of the city from director Karan Johar. The rent of the apartment is ₹9 lakh per month. Imran previously stayed in his bungalow at Bandra's Pali Hill.