Imran Khan officiates cousin Zayn Marie's wedding, see new pictures of Aamir Khan's reclusive nephew here

Reclusive former actor Imran Khan officiated his cousin Zayn Marie's recent wedding. Zayn on Tuesday took to Instagram to share new photos from her wedding festivities, which took place earlier this month.

"Mamma, Abbu and Poggy walking me down the aisle," she captioned her latest post, which showed her, flanked by her parents, from what seems to be a second ceremony, held in accordance with Christian traditions. In one of the pictures, Imran could be seen smiling at the altar.





Zayn in her previous post had shared more pictures from the Christian ceremony, noting that 'Imran bhai officiated' it. She wrote, "To have and to hold, and to make faces with, forever. Imran Bhai officiated our ceremony, Mamma put Puddle on our wedding cake (zoom in to spot him), I surprised him by singing Simply The Best and giving him some long overdue handmade gifts instead of a wedding ring since he didn’t want one. I sobbed, he wept, everyone laugh-cried... there wasn’t a dry eye in the house!!! The most beautiful, personal day I could have asked for."





Imran, his uncle Aamir Khan, Aamir's wife Kiran Rao, and his daughter Ira, all attended the wedding ceremony earlier in February. Zayn is the daughter of Aamir's cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan. She made her acting debut with Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer last year. Ira and Aamir, also attended a 'movie premiere' from their home.

It was recently revealed that Imran has decided to quit acting, after being missing from the scene for several years. He made his adult acting debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. His last release was 2015’s Katti Batti. His friend, Akshay Oberoi, said in an interview, last year that Imran has all the makings of a director.

