Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik says they are not ‘friends’, want daughter Imara to have ‘access’ to both parents

Actor Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika Malik said that the two of them have remained cordial after divorce but are not really ‘friends’. The two got married in 2011, but parted ways in 2019. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Avantika opened up about maintaining a cordial bond with Imran, and why the two of them wanted daughter Imara to have access to either of her parents. (Also read: Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik felt she would ‘die’ if her marriage broke: ‘There’s no way I can move on…') Avantika Malik has spoken openly about how she wants to make sure that her daughter has access to both her parents.

What Avantika said

During the interaction, Avantika shared, “I think the actual separation comes when we say that, ‘Look we spent our youth trying our best. I know we both gave it our best!’ If it means living separate would bring more happiness, and it has reached that point when its not as compatible as before… there comes a day when its okay to choose me… I was devastated, it took me a long time. But we don’t (talk), not really. It’s cordial, but friends is a very strong term. We’re not there yet. Maybe some day.”

On co-parenting Imara

Avantika went on to add, “I think for both Imran and I, we always knew we were going to do our best when it came to her (daughter Imara). We were on the same page on that. She always has access to both parents. She spends equal amount of time with both parents. So I think in that sense she knows that she has not lost anybody, everybody is still there. We have been conscientious to not let her know about things that have been going on between him and I about divorce or lawyers… to be exposed to it. We were united on that front, to know that she is loved and protected and not losing anyone in her family. She knows that she is not responsible in anyway, she does not carry any of the guilt or shame.”

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were childhood sweethearts. They dated for a long time after getting married. Imran and Avantika's daughter, Imara Malik Khan, was born on June 9, 2014. Imran is now reportedly dating Lekha Washington.

Imran is all set to make his comeback to acting after a decade. He is set to star in a romantic comedy alongside Bhumi Pednekar.