IndiaAtCannes | Pooja Hegde: We all belong to the same country, it’s Indian cinema, we shouldn’t bifurcate

Pooja Hegde has been having a ball at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She has walked the red carpet as a part of the Indian delegation, danced on Ghoomar, among other things. She is naturally ecstatic, “I was selected by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to represent India, I feel super honoured about that. This year India is being celebrated as the official country of honour, that’s something I thought was a beautiful way to make my debut at Cannes.”

The 31-year-old adds that she ‘always dreamt’ of being at Cannes one day. “To come here not just for a brand, but to represent your country on a global stage. It’s something you always want to put your best foot forward for. I hope I do that. I am just concentrating on being myself, and show my truest representation,” shares Hegde.

The success of our recent films, the actor feels, has led to the world waking up to our potential. Hegde continues, “Now the world is coming to understand that commercially too India is very sellable, besides our prolific art work we have always seen coming from here.”

In such a scenario, does the entire debate about Hindi vs south film industry make sense? She says, “We all belong to the same country, it’s Indian cinema. Rather than bifurcating us, it should unite us. We should genuinely stop bifurcating so much in terms of language. If you get over the subtitle part of watching a film, we will be open to such new amazing, content. It will make us understand the genuine culture in India. It’s going to help us understand our people more.”