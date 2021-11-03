Inside Esha Deol's star-studded birthday party with Hema Malini, Abhay Deol, Fardeen Khan and more. See pics

Esha Deol entered her 40s with a grand party at her home on Tuesday night. She was joined at the party by her family, relatives and many friends.

Esha took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from the celebrations. She wore a white dress for the party and tied her hair into a ponytail. She posed for photos with her mother, veteran actor Hema Malini, who wore a bright orange suit.

Also seen in the pictures was Esha's cousin, actor Abhay Deol. He gave Esha a hug and held a drink in his other hand. Also a part of the party was actor Fardeen Khan, who wore a khaki green shirt. Tusshar Kapoor, who worked with Esha in movies such as Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, also attended.

Esha also posed for photos with her husband Bharat Takhtani and even cut her birthday cake with him. Their daughters, Radhya and Miraya and her father Dharmendra were not seen in the pictures.

“Had a lovely birthday celebration with my loved ones. I want to thank each and every one of you for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. I have personally read & seen all the wishes you all have sent me and I am truly touched with so much love coming my way. Love & gratitude,” Esha captioned her post and tagged all her friends who joined the party.

Esha is the daughter of Hema and Dharmendra, who also have another daughter, Ahana Deol. Dharmendra also has four other kids from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur--Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta and Vijeta.

Speaking about her parents, Esha told a leading daily recently, “Yes, my parents are superstars... They are legends, but both of them have been excellent in bringing us up in a humble and down-to-earth manner with a lot of discipline, and have instilled sanskaar, and taught us to respect our elders. I give them the complete credit of giving us a normal childhood. Even in the school that they sent us to, we were treated normally, not as star kids. I travelled in rickshaws. I played a lot of sports back then and we had to go to tournaments at various places around the country and we all travelled by train. People who know me today, know that I can be as normal as I can be.”